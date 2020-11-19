Learn to create your own GIF and send it by WhatsApp

Do you like GIFs? So this is the trick you should not miss. WhatsApp has been adding over the days a variety of functions so that you can use them quickly. That is why most users consider the messaging app as one of the lightest compared to Telegram.

Through WhatsApp Anyone, in different parts of the world, can send a variety of audios, photos, videos, stickers, animated stickers, and even make calls or video calls. But there is something that is quite striking, and these are the GIFs.

Since it appeared a few years ago, there have been thousands of fans of these short-lived moving images. However, many times we want to create our own and that, in most cases, cannot be found on Giphy or another GIF search engine.

Do you want to know how to do it? Well, it’s quite easy, you can even do it with any YouTube video and then share it on WhatsApp . Best of all, you won’t need to install external programs on your PC or smartphone.

In this way you can create a GIF and then send it on WhatsApp easily. (Photo: MAG)

With this, you can now send a variety of GIFs on WhatsApp, many of them created by you.

The best 7 WhatsApp tricks

WhatsApp is one of the few applications that cares about the experience of its users when immersing themselves in its app, that is why they update frequently, making communication between people more practical and simple. However, not everyone knows how to get the most out of the popular application.

1. Hands-free voice notes: Just by pressing and holding the microphone icon and sliding upwards, you can lock the voice memo function to record, without having to hold the mobile with your hands. An option that surprisingly works!

2. Mark main messages: To obtain this option you must use the “star” message function, where you will mark key messages that you will easily see in a central location. All you have to do is press the message you want to save as a favorite and then touch the “star” icon.

If your device is an iPhone, you can find all Starred Messages by going to Settings and Starred Messages or by selecting the chat name and tapping “Starred Messages”. In the case of Android users, they will have to press “More options” and then “Starred messages”.

3. Check messages without touching the cell phone: If what you want is to be able to check WhatsApp without having to use your mobile device, what you have to do is download the WhatsApp web desktop app, which will project your cell phone conversations to a computer. So you can send messages, photos and GIFs without having to have your computer in your hands.

4. Use stickers in conversations: Emojis are becoming a thing of the past, nowadays stickers offer you a more fun way to express yourself. You can find them in the field where the text is entered in a conversation, in a small square icon with a folded side page, where you can also add your own stickers and bitmojis.

5. Read messages without being online: The option to hide the “Read receipts” is not the best option if you want the other person not to realize that you have read their message. That is why slightly lifting the message on the screen and opening the full text on the iphone lock screen is your best option to go unnoticed.

6. Manage who can add us to groups: There is nothing more uncomfortable than being added to a group full of strangers. That is why WhatsApp developed the option to manage who can add us to groups.

When you enable the contacts from whom you want to receive messages, these people must send us an invitation link in the app. Only if we accept it, we can be added to the group.

To enable a contact we must go to Settings> Account> Security> Groups and select between the options: All, My contacts or My contacts except.