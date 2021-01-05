Social NetworksInstagramTech NewsWhatsApp

Learn to post videos in WhatsApp States

By Brian Adam
For whatever reason, it’s always a good idea to share videos in the United States. WhatsApp. This version of Instagram Stories in the instant messaging service has become very popular, but few know the tools that the system has available to the most loyal users.

In case you didn’t know, there is a way to post videos in the States of WhatsApp and the steps are very simple; you won’t need a third-party app to do this job.

You must first enter YouTube and play the video you want to share on WhatsApp. Then, go to the option “Share” and a menu will appear with the WhatsApp contacts -to send the video in the chat- and a tab titled “My status.”

Before clicking on this last option, you will be able to access the privacy settings through the gear wheel. You choose the one that suits you best and voila, you give it to publish in “My state” of WhatsApp.

You will have the URL of the video and a preview below to click on it and access the audiovisual material. It only remains to customize the message and finish the publication.

WHATSAPP | Text Formats

WhatsApp offers a solution without the need to resort to third-party applications. There are five different fonts to customize the typography and thus make your texts read more easily: bold, italic, bold italic, strikethrough and monospaced.

