Learn why you should never report a contact on WhatsApp

WhatsApp It is one of the applications that enjoys success and continues to be one of the most downloaded; however, people constantly tend not only to block a contact for various reasons, but also use the report option.

Although most do not know what happens with said contact when you report it in WhatsApp , today finally provides more details of what happens with all your conversation. Did you know him? This is what you should read.

According to WABeta Info WhatsApp It will notify you that it will read your messages every time you report to someone using the tool found within the smartphone platform settings. However, this has already happened for a long time.

Every time you click on “Report” or “Block and report”, you would send a report for the Facebook company to review what happened in said conversation and whether or not it deserves a sanction towards the person who disrespected you.

To report a contact you just have to do the following:

The best 7 WhatsApp tricks

WhatsApp is one of the few applications that cares about the experience of its users when immersing themselves in its app, that is why they update frequently, making communication between people more practical and simple. However, not everyone knows how to get the most out of the popular application.

The creators of WhatsApp have developed various tools so that their users can navigate the application at ease. However, this is unknown by a large part of the population, it is for that reason that the same company has shared on its blog, a list of the best tricks developed by the app.

1. Hands-free voice notes: Just by pressing and holding the microphone icon and sliding upwards, you can lock the voice memo function to record, without having to hold the mobile with your hands. An option that surprisingly works!

2. Mark main messages: To obtain this option you must use the “star” message function, where you will mark key messages that you will easily see in a central location. All you have to do is press the message you want to save as a favorite and then touch the “star” icon.

If your device is an iPhone, you can find all Starred Messages by going to Settings and Starred Messages or by selecting the chat name and tapping “Starred Messages”. In the case of Android users, they will have to press “More options” and then “Starred messages”.

3. Check messages without touching the cell phone: If what you want is to be able to check WhatsApp without having to use your mobile device, what you have to do is download the WhatsApp web desktop app, which will project your cell phone conversations to a computer. So you can send messages, photos and GIFs without having to have your computer in your hands.

4. Use stickers in conversations: Emojis are becoming a thing of the past, nowadays stickers offer you a more fun way to express yourself. You can find them in the field where the text is entered in a conversation, in a small square icon with a folded side page, where you can also add your own stickers and bitmojis.

5. Read messages without being online: The option to hide the “Read receipts” is not the best option if you want the other person not to realize that you have read their message. That is why slightly lifting the message on the screen and opening the full text on the iphone lock screen is your best option to go unnoticed.

6. Manage who can add us to groups: There is nothing more uncomfortable than being added to a group full of strangers. That is why WhatsApp developed the option to manage who can add us to groups.

When you enable the contacts from whom you want to receive messages, these people must send us an invitation link in the app. Only if we accept it, we can be added to the group.

To enable a contact we must go to Settings> Account> Security> Groups and select between the options: All, My contacts or My contacts except.

7. Be in control of your groups: There is a way to change the group settings so that only we can make changes to the group’s image or name. To do this, go to Group Settings and then Edit group information.

These are the 7 tricks that you probably do not know. WhatsApp always surprises us with news so it is likely that we will update our list in a short time.

Like every year, WhatsApp has incorporated a new list of emojis to its conversation platform. He recently added the icons of the mate, the paella, the bat, the mototaxi, the tooth, the clown, the ostrich, among other characters and / or objects. This time, thanks to Emojipedia, some of the emoticons that will be part of the application at the end of 2020 have been made public.

Although WhatsApp added its new 230 emojis in November, it is expected that these 117 figures can also be seen only in that month.

According to the Unicode website, the new members of this “select group” were chosen after its Emoji Subcommittee “analyzed thousands of proposals submitted by users” around the world, which had to include the reasons why they should be included. in the list and other data.

Unicode highlighted that among these symbols, which exceed 2,000 in total and that have become popular in messaging services for representing feelings and facilitating the expression of ideas, especially in WhatsApp, the emojis that many were claiming will finally arrive. What are the new ones? Here we present them to you.

Among the new faces we will find the emoji that of the happy face with a tear of emotion, also the man with the mustache and pronounced glasses, the clenched hand, people hugging, the ninja are also enabled.

You will also see people in tuxedo suits, bridal gowns, men and women bottle feeding their children, Santa Claus without a mustache, heart and lungs.

On the other hand, in the animals section we will find the potted plant, the black cat, the beaver, the face of the polar bear, the bison, the mammoth, the dodo, the feather, the beetle, the seal, the fly, the cockroach. , the worm, the rock, the wood.

On the food we will find the olive, the blueberry, the pepper, the pita bread, the tamale, the fondue, the bubble tea and the teapot.

Other objects that will also be present are the hook, screwdriver, mirror, ladder, curtained window, plunger, mousetrap, ramrod, poster, toothbrush with toothpaste, and headstone.

Finally, other emojis that will come to WhatsApp They are the flags and the symbols will be the elevator sign, the transgender symbol, the transgender flag.

Last year, Unicode had also included fifty new symbols that revolutionized social networks, including the peacock, the flame, an abacus, the profession of a superhero or the double helix of DNA.

According to a worldwide study by the consultancy Brandwatch on Twitter, emojis are used more by women (61%) than by men (39%) and are mainly used to express positive emotions – three-quarters have an optimistic meaning.

So you can activate automatic responses

In order to use it, you need to install a third-party application, the same one that will request access to your list of cell phones that you have saved on your smartphone, but not the reading of your messages from the quick messaging app.

This application is called AutoResponder for WA – Auto Answer and you can download it for free from Google Play. After that follow these steps:

Trick to chat without having the cell phone nearby

The first thing is connect your cellular device to your main wifi network. After that, turn on your PC or laptop and do the same. Remember that both must share the same wireless frequency.

The following is easy enough: open WhatsApp Web on your laptop (recommended download the program that offers the same app from its website), then it would only be necessary to scan the QR code of your computer and that’s it.

If you separate your mobile phone from your PC, WhatsApp Web It will not present any type of cut or lag in your conversations since it will be linked to your phone by Wi-Fi. That means that if you left your phone in the living room and your laptop is in your room, the chats will keep coming.

In case you log out of WhatsApp for the computer, you must rescan the QR code to make it work. Similarly, if you disconnect your terminal from your Wi-Fi, communication will also be lost.