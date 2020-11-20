Learn why YouTube will not be doing Rewind 2020 this year

Tech NewsSocial NetworksTwitter

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Youtube It is the most famous website for watching viral videos, music, uploading content, among other things. The popular website of Google unfortunately he has given bad news for his followers. Through his Twitter networks he announced that he will not make the annual count of his most viewed clips on 2020, the Rewind. Why?

In a short statement Youtube explains that there are a variety of reasons why they will not make the video that summarizes everything uploaded on their video platform. One of the causes is the covid-19 pandemic that has affected thousands of people, including content creators:

“We know that much of the good that happened in 2020 was created by all of you. They have found ways to cheer people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. They made a tough year really better. “, they mention.

With a “This year we will take a break from Rewind”, the video platform says goodbye until next year in which they have promised to show a new summary video. Will he do it after the 2019 criticism?

As you remember, the YouTube Rewind It is one of the traditions for all those who like to watch videos on the Google platform. From 2010 onwards, a variety of clips have been shown in which not only various content creators are mentioned, but also those most popular viral of the last 12 months.

It is also unknown if the videos published in 2020 will be taken in 2021 on YouTube Rewind. Although that is not ruled out, unfortunately we will have to wait until next year to see what things it will take into account.

