Nearly 60,000 students have access to their Leaving Certificate results online today.

The results are 4.4% higher than those published last year. They were based on marks awarded by school staff to their students.

Teachers were asked to give them the mark they think students would get in the exams, rather than the mark that teachers would expect to get if everything was right.

Only work completed by students before 12 March was included in the assessment of marks by teachers.

Estimated marks from schools were adjusted to ensure that a consistent standard was in place in all schools across the country, when assessing student performance.

School-by-school historical data was not used in the standardized model to confirm equity in the process.

Indemnity has been provided to teachers from legal cases against them on the basis that they acted properly on behalf of the state.

This arrangement was made because of the coronavirus.