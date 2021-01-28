Latest news

Leaving Certificate written examination results available on Tuesday

By Brian Adam
0
0
Leaving Certificate written examination results available on Tuesday
Leaving Certificate Written Examination Results Available On Tuesday.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Leaving Certificate written examination results available on Tuesday

Students who took the Leaving Certificate exams last November will receive their results next Tuesday 2 February.

Over 2,000 people took the exams at the time after the Government canceled the summer exams due to the pandemic.

Most took exams in three or fewer subjects.

The State Examinations Commission is to send the results of students who have not obtained calculated grades to the Central Admissions Office.

In the case of students who have obtained calculated grades and who have also taken the examinations, the Central Admissions Office will be informed of the highest grade obtained in each subject.

Students will be allowed to start any third level course they suspended last year in the autumn according to the new grades they will receive next Tuesday.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Doubts cast on vaccine effectiveness in the elderly

Brian Adam - 0
Authorities in Germany are recommending that the AstraZeneca company Covid-19 vaccine be given only to people between the ages of 18 and 64. According to...
Read more
Latest news

An international inquiry has begun in Wuhan

Brian Adam - 0
A team of experts from the World Health Organization has begun its investigation into the origins of coronavirus in Wuhan city of China. The...
Read more
Latest news

Dentists to give the Covid-19 vaccine to the public

Brian Adam - 0
Dentists are too likely to be allowed to give the Covid-19 vaccine to the public, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said. Speaking in the Dáil, he...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©