Leaving Certificate written examination results available on Tuesday

Students who took the Leaving Certificate exams last November will receive their results next Tuesday 2 February.

Over 2,000 people took the exams at the time after the Government canceled the summer exams due to the pandemic.

Most took exams in three or fewer subjects.

The State Examinations Commission is to send the results of students who have not obtained calculated grades to the Central Admissions Office.

In the case of students who have obtained calculated grades and who have also taken the examinations, the Central Admissions Office will be informed of the highest grade obtained in each subject.

Students will be allowed to start any third level course they suspended last year in the autumn according to the new grades they will receive next Tuesday.