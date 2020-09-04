Leaving primary school students without any online test in reading Irish

A well-known expert in the field of education in Ireland says that it is ‘worrying’ that Irish language examinations will not be available online

The standardized primary reading tests for English are moving online, but a test for reading Irish will only be available to students in second year post-primary school.

It was announced this week that the Education Research Foundation has selected technology company Prodigy Learning to provide an online assessment platform for standardized testing in the country’s primary and post-primary schools.

Prodigy Learning has been awarded a five-year, three-year contract worth € 900,000.

When the new platform is launched, primary schools will have access to electronic tests to test pupils’ reading in English from 3rd to 6th class.

However, an online examination in Irish reading is only available to second year post – primary students.

Post-primary schools will be able to use online tests to test students’ verbal, spatial and numerical reasoning. There will be English reading tests for first year students and there will be maths and Irish reading tests for second year students.

Professor Pádraig Ó Duibhir, a well-known expert in the field of education in Ireland, said that it was “worrying” that the Irish exams would not be available online.

“I welcome the decision to take the tests online in future but it is a matter of concern that Irish language tests in Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools will not be given to the students online as well.

“What message does that send to the students? Isn’t Irish important enough for the tests to be done with the latest test methods? It is also significant that there is no Irish language test to test the ability and progress of children in English-medium primary schools in paper form or online, ”said Dr Ó Duibhir, Deputy Dean of the Institute of Education at Dublin City University .

Under the new system the results of the tests will be available immediately and it will be up to the school when the tests are taken and when the results are made available. The platform will initially be able to handle 40,000 trials a year.

It is anticipated that more schools will continue with online assessment in the coming years.

The Educational Research Foundation, a statutory agency of the Department of Education, says it intends to increase the tests available from them after next year “to meet the needs of schools”.

“Standardized tests on parchment in Irish reading in primary school have been available since 2008 and the first task will be to put these tests on the new online system,” said a spokesperson from the Educational Research Institute.

“Having done so next year, we will consult with our partners in education and other stakeholders in the Gaelscoileanna and the Gaeltacht, for their suggestions as we plan the new developments and priorities.”

But it could be several years before the Irish tests are available.

The Educational Research Foundation has indicated that the development of a high quality standardized test takes a considerable amount of time “because there are many steps involved”.

“Consultation and review take place before the trial itself is developed and tested on a pilot basis. Standardization and analysis involves reaching norms before supporting materials such as manuals and scoring tools are produced. The whole process could take two or three years from start to finish. ”

Tuairisc.ie has requested a statement on this matter from the Department of Education.