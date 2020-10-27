Latest newsTop Stories

Lebanese artist creates sculpture inspired by blast debris

By Brian Adam
Lebanese artist Hayat Nazar has built a large statue from the rubble of the Lebanese explosion. Photo: CNN
Lebanese Artist Creates Sculpture Inspired By Blast Debris

Lebanese artist Hayat Nazar has built a large statue from the rubble of the Lebanese explosion. Photo: CNN

Beirut: After the horrific explosion in Lebanon a few months ago, a female artist has turned the wreckage into a beautiful sculpture so that people can learn a lesson from it.

Hayat Nazar says she has always seen unrest in Lebanon and uses painting and sculpture to express her grief. Hayat, 33, was in Beirut on August 4 this year when a horrific explosion at a large ammonium nitrate depository on the beach killed 190 people, injured 6,000 and displaced more than 300,000. Done. The incident also caused financial loss of crores of rupees.

Now that Lebanon is being hit hard by instability and political unrest, the economic situation has deteriorated and the Corona virus has had a further negative impact.

“I am shocked by this tragedy, but the truth is that all Lebanese are suffering,” Hayat said. Immediately after the explosion, I started clearing debris from the city together with the people.

It was at this point that he came up with the idea of ​​making something out of the rubble that would move people. She wants people to be brave and work together to rebuild the city. For this, he considered enlisting the help of sculpture. Hayat Nazar collected wood, glass, metal fragments and stones from various places which she turned into a girl.

For weeks, they also collected discarded items and picked up broken items from people’s homes. Hayat saw that people also gave him very valuable and memorable items which have now become part of this statue. Working day and night, he created a statue of a Lebanese flag-bearing girl with a watch in her footsteps. The clock stopped at 6:08 a.m., which is the time of the explosion.

While this was an excuse to lighten up, it can also be seen as a ray of hope for Lebanese people in difficult circumstances. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The girl was seen waving a Lebanese flag.

Hayat Nazar has previously done many paintings and resistance sketches on the walls. In 2019, he also created a statue of the phoenix, a reincarnation of his fire. The statue was made from the rubbish of protesters’ broken tents. But authorities also looted the statue.

