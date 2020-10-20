Legislative amendment proposed to ban ‘Mr.’ and other ‘foreign’ titles

Ó Cuív says that anyone has the right not to call themselves a title and that the version ‘an Mgr’ introduced by Conradh na Gaeilge is a foreign custom.

Anyone would have the right to use no title, in English or Irish in their dealings with the State, if an amendment to the new language bill to be proposed by former Gaeltacht minister Éamon Ó Cuív is adopted.

Ó Cuív confirmed to Tuairisc.ie that he intends to propose the amendment to the language legislation when it reaches the next stage in the Houses of the.

Ó Cuív said that he is proposing the amendment to allow anyone to reject titles such as “Mr. or Mrs. ” in communication with the State.

The Fianna Fáil TD spoke on this matter in the Dáil when the new language bill was debated there earlier this month.

“People in the Gaeltacht don’t go around calling people ‘this Mr’ and ‘that Mr’, if they don’t make fun of you,” said Ó Cuív

The people of Conradh na Gaeilge “introduced this at the beginning of the century, imitating foreign customs”, he said.

The former minister says “it would break your heart to oppose the language act of parts of the state system”.

Earlier this month, after a debate that lasted over three hours and was attended by TDs from all but Fine Gael, it was agreed that the bill would be taken to the next stage, committee stage.