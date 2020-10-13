Lenovo And Upm Create The Chair Of High Performance Platforms

Every day Careers and studies that are oriented towards computer science are more in demand that are behind some of the fastest growing technologies that have suffered in recent years. That is why the entry of leading companies in the field of technology seems logical to support all those projects that seek to improve the quality of teaching that is imparted in university centers.

That is why Lenovo and the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) have signed an agreement by which they create the Chair on High Performance Computing Platforms for Science and Engineering. It is a collaboration agreement that will result in the launch of a whole series of “educational, technical and scientific activities, as well as important joint projects within the university environment”.

Signature of the agreement signed between Lenovo and the UPM. Lenovo

This agreement will create the so-called Lenovo-UPM Chair and its main objective is to become ” a key alliance within the activities of teaching, generation of knowledge and diffusion and transfer of technology, within the area of ​​High Performance Computing for Sciences and Engineering. “Through it, both parties will develop a series of joint activities, among which the following stand out:

Training and cooperation activities, as well as the sponsorship of studies thanks to scholarships or support for the completion of doctoral theses

as well as the sponsorship of studies thanks to scholarships or support for the completion of doctoral theses Conferences and seminars will be held together with dissemination and knowledge transfer activities, as well as technical and technological dissemination sessions

Promotion of R + D + i establishing “a mutual commitment aimed at the active search for funding and partners for the development of joint R&D projects “

aimed at the active search for funding and partners for the development of joint R&D projects “ Lenovo will carry out an important equipment donation campaign so that students can carry out all the activities of the Chair in the best conditions. Specifically, two Lenovo Thinksystem SR670 servers optimized for Artificial Intelligence (AI) tasks

The first degree in Spain of AI

As a result of this agreement, the Polytechnic University of Madrid will create the first university degree focused exclusively on Artificial Intelligence. It is the first official qualification of this type to be taught in our country, far from masters and post-university programs that have become in recent years the only alternative for students to specialize in this discipline. And it is that, as they remind us from the University itself, “Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are the protagonists of the demand for professionals specialized by companies “.