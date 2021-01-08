Lenovo Announces New Laptops, Tablets, Monitors, and More

Round of news within Lenovo on the occasion of the celebration of the CES 2021 . As we already know, this year there is no virtual fair, but that does not mean that we will have dozens of launches from different brands that have opted not to change their usual calendar. Lenovo is one of those brands that today has just made a good number of new features official for the year 2021, with teleworking in mind, although with much more to offer. These are Lenovo’s laptops, tablets, monitors, and more for 2021.

Yoga AIO 7 and new monitors

The first device we know about is the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7, an all-in-one that offers us a very interesting possibility such as its rotating screen that can be placed vertically. Despite this, the rotating hinge is just one of the great possibilities of this equipment that can activate the screen remotely from a tablet or smartphone without having to turn it on.

Inside there is no lack of the power of up to processor AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060. We cannot fail to mention its 27-inch IPS 4K screen, its JBL Harman speakers for maximum quality sound, its ability to charge a laptop with a single cable or the integration of Alexa directly with our voice. This will be sold from February from $ 1,599.

The following announcement has taken us to the monitors Lenovo L24i-30 and L27e-30. Both have high-quality In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels to get the most out of both multimedia content and work with perfect vision from all angles. The first has a Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS screen while the second goes up to 27 inches. Both are compatible with AMD FreeSync. They will start from $ 159.99 and $ 189.99 in March 2021.

More laptops and more tablets

In the field of laptops and tablets to play, work or enjoy leisure time from anywhere and in any situation, Lenovo has quite a lot of news. IdeaPad 5G It is a laptop that will allow us to say goodbye to the problems of WiFi at home or at work by offering 5G connectivity. In addition, it has up to 20 hours of autonomy, 14-inch screen, Windows 10, fanless design … Inside we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G processor. Its price has not been confirmed.

We will also have a variant Pro with 14 and 16-inch screens, but this time with AMD Ryzen H-Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. Prices here will start from $ 1,149 and go on sale in May for the 16-inch model. Those interested in the 14-inch can get it for 799 euros from March.

Lenovo Tab P11 it is a convertible to use in almost any situation with an affordable price. It offers an 11-inch 2K touch screen. Inside we find the Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform processor with advanced 4G or 6GB of RAM. The battery ensures us about 15 hours of operation. It is already on sale from $ 229.99 and even has a kids mode recommended for all parents.