Lenovo Go, the range of smart accessories that eliminate distances between the office and your home

Lenovo has been characterized in recent years by extraordinarily enhancing its entire range of portable and mobility computers, which were joined in 2005 by the famous ThinkPad brand that once belonged to IBM. Now, what they have devised from the company is to create what they call “sub-brand”, and that will encompass a whole series of accessories that will gradually appear on the market over the next few months.

New range of Lenovo Go devices. Lenovo

Lenovo Go, that’s what it’s called, see how they land now two devices from this new range: a mouse with extraordinary performance and an external charging battery that we can use both with a laptop and with any other mobile device, tablet, video game console, etc. The idea behind all of them is to eliminate the barriers that exist between the office and our home, something that with the pandemic many have experienced in their day-to-day lives.

A mouse and a powerbank to start

The first accessory to arrive is a powerbank, an external battery that We can connect to the laptop to recharge it without having to go looking for a plug. This huge battery has a capacity of 20,000 mAh. and it connects to the PC (or Mac) through a USB-C connector, so you will have to take it into account if you want to use it with a device that does not have connections of this type. In addition, it offers fast charging through its output ports, with a power of 65 watts and is able to work together with the new Lenovo Go mouse to revive its autonomy in a few minutes.

New Lenovo Go ‘powerbank’ for laptops and mobile devices. Lenovo

In the case of the new Lenovo Go mouse, we have an accessory with a very careful design, “light and compact” lines that has the quality that we can use it without fear that the battery will run out because, in case of having to recharge, it does cables or anything like that will be needed: just you have to leave it on the top of the Lenovo Go powerbank to fill it completely wirelessly. If we do not have it, a USB-C plug will suffice.

New Lenovo mouse for use with up to three devices. Lenovo

But what is most striking, and what makes this mouse extraordinary, is that we can link it with up to three devices at the same time: two computers and a tablet, for example, that we can select quickly through a button that goes from one to the other. Finally, a company thinks about the importance of such a utility, in a time when it is quite easy to work with the home computer and, the next minute, with the office computer because of teleworking. They will go on sale next month at a price of around 75 euros for the powebank, and 50 for the mouse.

