Lenovo introduces the Yoga 7 AiO, a rotating hinge all-in-one PC

Lenovo has presented the Yoga 7 AiO, a kit that includes a rotating hinge that helps the screen change orientation, from portrait to landscape, and vice versa.

The Yoga AiO 7 is an all-in-one PC with a 27-inch screen. This team stands out because it is the first to “be able to turn completely vertically”. In addition, it incorporates “wireless transmission hardware”, which allows the content of a tablet or smartphone to be transmitted to the PC. Something like having a phone with a giant screen.

The computer incorporates a 4K display that supports “99 percent of the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color standards.” It also includes a 5 megapixel webcam. Its operation is due to the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, which has an NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU. Benefits that promise excellent power and performance when executing processes.

The AiO 7 starts at $ 1,599, and will be available in China next month. The United States, for its part, will have to wait a little longer to enjoy this new technology.

Lenovo also introduced the 14-inch 5G IdeaPad

The 14-inch IdeaPad 5G can run Windows on ARM, as it comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx chipset. Accompanied by an 8 GB RAM and a 512 GB solid hard drive (SSD).

This equipment is 0.59 inches (about 1.5 centimeters) thick and weighs about 2.6 pounds (1179.34 grams). In addition, it comes with a long-lasting battery that promises a range of up to 20 hours. Similarly, it includes cellular connectivity. A function that allows you to connect to 5G, 4G LTE networks and of course to WiFi 5 networks.

The 14-inch screens include IPS panels that work at a refresh rate of 60hz or 90hz and work with a resolution of 2.8K.

16-inch IdeaPad 5G laptop

The 16-inch IdeaPad 5G is another model introduced by Lenovo. It offers up to 15 RAM, a Thunderbolt 4 and two USB-C ports, plus two USB-A (USB 3.1) slots, a microSD card reader, a headphone jack, and an HDMI port.

Like the 14-inch version, this IdeaPad laptop offers a screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. However, the IPS panels increase to a frequency of 120hz and lower the resolution to 2.5K.

Both versions, the 14-inch and 16-inch models, are available in Intel and AMD chip configurations. The computers “powered by Intel are called the IdeaPad 5i Pro and use up to 11th generation Core i7 processors, while the AMD versions come with a choice of next generation Ryzen Mobile processors (H series).”

At the moment, only AMD 16-inch 5G IdeaPad is available in the United States, with a sale date of May and a starting price of $ 1,150.

Lenovo not only introduced computers, it also announced the launch of new monitors. Specifically two models, one 24 and the other 27 inches.

The L series monitors, the L24i-30 and the L27e-30, come with “hidden cable management functions” for a more elegant design. In addition, it incorporates a slot in the holder to hold your phone. These teams will be available for the market of the United States in March and to a price of 160 dollars for the model of 25 inches and 190 dollars for the 27 inches.

Lenovo, like Samsung, has anticipated CES 2021 and has presented us with new and innovative equipment that promises to facilitate even more the activities we carry out in this class of electronic devices.

