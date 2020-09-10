Lenovo launches new tablets and laptops with Intel processors

Lenovo today announced its new high-end laptops with an ultra-slim design and spectacular power: the Yoga 9i , Yoga Slim 9i and the Legion Slim 7i . It has also presented new tablets and a new smart speaker ideal to have it on the bedside table, and that includes a voice assistant.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i

He Yoga Slim 9i It is a 14 inch 2-in-1 laptop with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK processors and integrated Intel Xe graphics card. We also have the option to equip an NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q. Optionally it is also possible to choose a leather case, in addition to being able to choose metal finishes and multiple colors.

The display has up to 4K resolution with IPS panel and DisplayHDR 400. Reproduces up to 90% of the DCI-P3 spectrum with up to 500 nits of brightness optimized for Dolby Vision, plus Dolby Atmos sound. The weight is just 1.26 kg with a minimum thickness of 13.9 mm for the 14-inch version (1.37 kg for the metal version), while the 15.6-inch version goes up to 2 kg. In both models we can equip up to 16 GB of RAM and 2 TB PCIe SSD, in addition to having up to two Thundebolt 4 ports.

On a physical level we also have a highly sensitive glass touchpad, as well as an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The brightness of the keyboard is adjusted automatically depending on the ambient light. The battery lasts up to 20 hours. All have fast charging, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Lenovo Yoga 9i: from 1,799 euros for the base model with leather, and 1,999 euros for the metal finish. Available from October 2020.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

The Yoga 9i, for its part, is a laptop for normal use, which can be equipped with the same configuration of processor, graphics cards and screen. It has two sizes of 14 and 15.6 inches, also having a touch screen.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i

: from 1,899 euros, available from November 2020

Legion is Lenovo’s gaming range, and in this new Legion Slim 7i they have mixed the best of both worlds, creating the lightest gaming computer with an RTX card. It has a processor up to 10th generation Intel Core i9-10980HK (i7 and i5 too) and an NVIDIA RTX 2060 Max-Q, being able to equip 1660 Ti and 1650 Ti as well. Its weight is only 1.86 kg and it is 17.9 mm thick. The 71 WHr battery lasts up to 7 hours and 45 minutes, and we can equip up to 32 GB of 3200 MHz RAM and 2 TB PCIe SSD.

The screen has a size of 15.6 inches, and can be up to 4K with DisplayHDR 400 (up to 600 nits) and reproduction of 100% of Adobe RGB with 60 Hz. We can also choose IPS Full HD screen of 144 Hz with reproduction of 100 % of the sRGB spectrum, plus a base model with Full HD at 60 Hz and only 300 nits of brightness. We can also choose a white backlit keyboard or opt for a Corsair iCUE compatible RGB one. At the level of wireless connectivity we have WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i: its price starts at 1,299 euros, and will be available from October 2020.

Lenovo Legion BoostStation eGPU

Along with the laptops, it will also be possible to buy the Lenovo Legion BoostStation eGPU, an external graphics card with connection through Thunderbolt, which can be an NVIDIA RTX 2060 or an AMD RX 5700 XT. Inside it integrates a 500 W power supply, and we can install other cards up to an RTX 2080 Super. It also adds more connectivity to the computer, such as two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, Thunderbolt 3, a Gigabit Ethernet, and support for external storage such as a hard drive.

Its price is 349 euros, and it has been on sale since September.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is your new high-end tablet designed to compete directly with Apple and Samsung. It has an 11.5-inch OLED screen with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution compatible with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It has four JBL speakers and a minimum thickness of 6.9mm.

It has Android, and the Office apps are pre-installed. The battery lasts up to 15 hours of use, thanks to the Snapdragon 730G processor that it equips. It has 4/128 GB or 6/128 GB. Its price starts from 699 euros, and it will be for sale as of November 2020.

Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2

This new generation of tablets has a size of 10.1 inches that covers 85% of the front, and a MediaTek P22T processor with eight cores up to 2.3 GHz. It also integrates Google’s Kids Space, optimized for children, and which is launched together with Google. They also launch the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen in two versions that integrate both Alexa and the Google Assistant natively through a speaker on which we rest the tablet.

The tablets come in 2/32 GB or 4/64 GB versions, with a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts up to 10 hours. The screen has 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, and they accept NanoSIM card. Its price will start from 159 euros, and will be available in September 2020.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

This new Smart Clock Essential is kind of a trimmed version of a smart speaker with a display. It has a watch with excellent viewing angles to use at night, in addition to integrating the Google Assistant. It also has a USB port on the back to charge our devices.

Its price starts from 59.99 euros, and will be on sale at September 2020.