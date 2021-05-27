Lenovo launches two new tablets that also serve as a monitor

The Chinese firm Lenovo is one of the main manufacturers of tablets on the planet, because not only does it have a large market in China, but also in the West it is one of the main references in this segment, which has very different times from those of the smartphones. In this case it has launched two excellent tablets of the more premium mid-range, with a functionality that seems like a success within the uses that we could give to a tablet. And it is that in addition to being that, a quality tablet, it offers us the possibility of using it as an external monitor for our PC.

So are these new tablets, powerful and functional

Undoubtedly, we are facing two tablets that for what they are worth offer more than what the vast majority of average users could need. Starting with the powerful Snapdragon 870 processor, which offers us a performance similar to that of high-end mobiles. With options of up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD cards. As for the screen, the Lenovo Pad Pro It comes with an 11-inch OLED, Full HD resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is rare for tablets. The Yoga version increases its screen to 13 inches, with Full HD resolution, in both cases with Dolby Vision and HDR10.

The new tablets Lenovo

They can be used as an external monitor thanks to their microHDMI input port, which allows you to connect any device with HDMI output, such as a personal computer, a game console or any other to this tablet. The Yoga camera only has an 8 megapixel front sensor and a TOF. While the Pro model offers dual 13 and 5 megapixels behind, and the same front of the other model. The Yoga’s battery is 10,200mAh, compatible with Quick Charge 4.0, while the Pro model has an 8,600mAH and Quick Charge 3.0.

Can be used as a photo frame Lenovo

There are JBL speakers on both models, as well as Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, various microphones, and a headphone jack. The Pro model is considerably lighter, in fact it weighs almost half that of the other model. The price of Lenovo Pad Pro in China is about 419 euros, while the Pro model costs about 319 euros. It should not be ruled out that we will see them for sale in Spain, where the Chinese brand has a strong presence in this sector.

>