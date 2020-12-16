Lenovo Legion 5 Unveiled! See everything that comes in the gamer laptop box

- Advertisement -

The design of the box Lenovo Legion 5 It is quite simple, on the one hand you can see the main cover, as well as some technical data of the equipment. Take a look at all the content that is available in this unboxing.

Now, we open the box to remove the Lenovo Legion 5 and it feels light for its dimensions. The weight is 2.5 kilos and the plastic finish is rough on the base and smooth on the main surface.

The model of this Lenovo Legion 5 It is 15ARH05 and corresponds to the Phantom Black presentation. The screen is 15.6 inches FullHD, it has an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor – this may vary according to your preferences. On the Lenovo website I have seen a model with Ryzen 7 4800H-, the RAM is 16GB, the storage is 1TB and the graphics card is GeForce GTX 1650. The operating system is Windows 10.

The Lenovo Legion 5 It also has four USB type A ports, a USB type C port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, the Kensington security connector and a single Jack port for headphones and microphone.

In case you’re wondering, the keyboard is backlit with white light and optional four-zone RGB, and the mousepad clicks every time you press it. To close the presentation of the Lenovo Legion 5, I would like you to take a look at these design details dedicated to ventilation.

Now, we dig a little deeper into the box and come across three things: the quick start guide, the power cord, and the AC adapter. In case I didn’t mention it before, the battery Lenovo Legion 5 It is four cells.