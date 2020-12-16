Tech News

Lenovo Legion 5 Unveiled! See everything that comes in the gamer laptop box

By Brian Adam
0
0
Vjpsqb5s6fegfe4ys7rzd2gn6e.jpg
Vjpsqb5s6fegfe4ys7rzd2gn6e.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Meet the 3 apps with the best design according to Google

Brian Adam - 0
We always talk about the crucial role that graphical interfaces play in the operation of applications. This allows a more comfortable...
Read more
Tech News

Turn your photos into a painting with a simple click on AI Art Personalization

Brian Adam - 0
Filters for photographs represent a widely used element today. Just take a walk through the various social networks to find dozens...
Read more
Tech News

Lenovo Legion 5 Unveiled! See everything that comes in the gamer laptop box

Brian Adam - 0
The design of the box Lenovo Legion 5 It is quite simple, on the one hand you can see the main cover, as...
Read more
Facebook

WhatsApp Plus and the trick to change the color of the app icon

Brian Adam - 0
While WhatsApp has been updated, the app belonging to Facebook still has a series of functions that are not enabled, such as the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The design of the box Lenovo Legion 5 It is quite simple, on the one hand you can see the main cover, as well as some technical data of the equipment. Take a look at all the content that is available in this unboxing.

Now, we open the box to remove the Lenovo Legion 5 and it feels light for its dimensions. The weight is 2.5 kilos and the plastic finish is rough on the base and smooth on the main surface.

The model of this Lenovo Legion 5 It is 15ARH05 and corresponds to the Phantom Black presentation. The screen is 15.6 inches FullHD, it has an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor – this may vary according to your preferences. On the Lenovo website I have seen a model with Ryzen 7 4800H-, the RAM is 16GB, the storage is 1TB and the graphics card is GeForce GTX 1650. The operating system is Windows 10.

The Lenovo Legion 5 It also has four USB type A ports, a USB type C port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, the Kensington security connector and a single Jack port for headphones and microphone.

In case you’re wondering, the keyboard is backlit with white light and optional four-zone RGB, and the mousepad clicks every time you press it. To close the presentation of the Lenovo Legion 5, I would like you to take a look at these design details dedicated to ventilation.

Now, we dig a little deeper into the box and come across three things: the quick start guide, the power cord, and the AC adapter. In case I didn’t mention it before, the battery Lenovo Legion 5 It is four cells.

FOLLOW THE PODCAST OF DEPOR PLAY

Listen to “DeporPlay” on Spreaker.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Meet the 3 apps with the best design according to Google

Brian Adam - 0
We always talk about the crucial role that graphical interfaces play in the operation of applications. This allows a more comfortable...
Read more
Tech News

Turn your photos into a painting with a simple click on AI Art Personalization

Brian Adam - 0
Filters for photographs represent a widely used element today. Just take a walk through the various social networks to find dozens...
Read more
Facebook

WhatsApp Plus and the trick to change the color of the app icon

Brian Adam - 0
While WhatsApp has been updated, the app belonging to Facebook still has a series of functions that are not enabled, such as the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©