Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, great power and maximum cooling for a ‘gaming’ mobile that leaves no one indifferent

In addition to Motorola, Lenovo maintains an international line of phones that is intended for the public. ‘gamer‘. And this line receives a refreshment in the form of a mobile with maximum power: the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is now official. The best of Qualcomm, a design designed to play and some heart attack characteristics that, however, do not exorbitantly raise the price of the mobile phone.

You can play with any Android mobile, even titles with the graphical load of a PUBG or Genshin Impact. Now there is no doubt that you get a better experience if the device is designed specifically for the task, as much as this experience may seem subtle compared to other high-end. And the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 proves that there is no other mobile so good to play: everything on the phone is designed to gut polygons.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 datasheet

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Screen 6.92-inch AMOLED

FullHD + at 2,460 x 1,080

144 Hz refresh

720Hz touch refresh

HDR10 +

Brightness up to 1,300 nits Processor Snapdragon 888

GPU Adreno 660 Versions 12GB / 256GB

16GB / 512GB

LPDDR5

UFS 3.1 Rear cameras 64 megapixels

16 megapixel wide angle Frontal camera 44 megapixel ‘popup’, 84º width software Android 11

Legion OS Dimensions and weight –

– Drums 5,500 mAh

90W fast charge

From 0 to 100 in 30 minutes Connectivity and sound Dual 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

USB type C

Stereo front speakers

Four microphones Others Eight configurable triggers

Splash resistant

Integrated fan and steam chamber Price From 799 euros

Completely designed for play

There is no doubt that the design of the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 does not resemble that of any other mobile: as the brand claims, the development of the phone has been entirely geared towards facilitating and enhancing the gaming experience. This even applies to the arrangement of the internal components: Lenovo claims that it has arranged these components in such a way that the phone dissipates the temperature to a greater extent. Not only that: the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 incorporates a renovated steam chamber and also includes a fan. Passive and also active dissipation.

The maximum power is implicit in ‘gaming’ mobiles or designed for games; hence it is not strange for us to see that Lenovo has stockpiled the Snapdragon 888 to power the phone. What’s more, includes 12 or 16 GB of RAM memory; along with 256 or 512 GB of storage, both high speed.

Maximum power, yes, but also great multimedia quality; not in vain it is also implicit in mobile phones for games. The screen of the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 stands at 6.94 inches, a considerable size for the Super AMOLED panel at 144 Hz it offers. Of course, with a catch: the brand maintains the FHD + resolution even though the screen diagonal is high; and goes up to a very high touch sampling frequency: 720 Hz.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 has 8 configurable touch triggers

Rear photography is not as important in a mobile like the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2: the brand bets on a 64-megapixel sensor as the main one and a 16-megapixel sensor as a wide-angle camera. Where it does raise its bet is in the front camera: this, which remains anchored to a lifting mechanism (‘popup’), offers 44 megapixels for the size of photos with high video streaming quality. The idea is that the owner of the phone can share their games live with the least possible loss.

WiFi 6, 5G, front speakers, four microphones, eight touch triggers that can be configured to match a physical gaming controller… And a 5,500 mAh battery divided in two that charges in half an hour (according to Lenovo). This fast charge is 90 W.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 price and availability

The phone can be reserved internationally from today April 8, including Spain. Lenovo offers an introductory offer for the 16 GB model: this will have a discount of 100 euros on its original price. Said price is such that: