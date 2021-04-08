web
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, great power and maximum cooling for a ‘gaming’ mobile that leaves no one indifferent

Brian Adam
In addition to Motorola, Lenovo maintains an international line of phones that is intended for the public. ‘gamer‘. And this line receives a refreshment in the form of a mobile with maximum power: the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is now official. The best of Qualcomm, a design designed to play and some heart attack characteristics that, however, do not exorbitantly raise the price of the mobile phone.

You can play with any Android mobile, even titles with the graphical load of a PUBG or Genshin Impact. Now there is no doubt that you get a better experience if the device is designed specifically for the task, as much as this experience may seem subtle compared to other high-end. And the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 proves that there is no other mobile so good to play: everything on the phone is designed to gut polygons.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 datasheet

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

Screen

6.92-inch AMOLED
FullHD + at 2,460 x 1,080
144 Hz refresh
720Hz touch refresh
HDR10 +
Brightness up to 1,300 nits

Processor

Snapdragon 888
GPU Adreno 660

Versions

12GB / 256GB
16GB / 512GB
LPDDR5
UFS 3.1

Rear cameras

64 megapixels
16 megapixel wide angle

Frontal camera

44 megapixel ‘popup’, 84º width

software

Android 11
Legion OS

Dimensions and weight


Drums

5,500 mAh
90W fast charge
From 0 to 100 in 30 minutes

Connectivity and sound

Dual 5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS
USB type C
Stereo front speakers
Four microphones

Others

Eight configurable triggers
Splash resistant
Integrated fan and steam chamber

Price

From 799 euros

Completely designed for play

There is no doubt that the design of the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 does not resemble that of any other mobile: as the brand claims, the development of the phone has been entirely geared towards facilitating and enhancing the gaming experience. This even applies to the arrangement of the internal components: Lenovo claims that it has arranged these components in such a way that the phone dissipates the temperature to a greater extent. Not only that: the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 incorporates a renovated steam chamber and also includes a fan. Passive and also active dissipation.

The maximum power is implicit in ‘gaming’ mobiles or designed for games; hence it is not strange for us to see that Lenovo has stockpiled the Snapdragon 888 to power the phone. What’s more, includes 12 or 16 GB of RAM memory; along with 256 or 512 GB of storage, both high speed.

Maximum power, yes, but also great multimedia quality; not in vain it is also implicit in mobile phones for games. The screen of the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 stands at 6.94 inches, a considerable size for the Super AMOLED panel at 144 Hz it offers. Of course, with a catch: the brand maintains the FHD + resolution even though the screen diagonal is high; and goes up to a very high touch sampling frequency: 720 Hz.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 has 8 configurable touch triggers

Rear photography is not as important in a mobile like the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2: the brand bets on a 64-megapixel sensor as the main one and a 16-megapixel sensor as a wide-angle camera. Where it does raise its bet is in the front camera: this, which remains anchored to a lifting mechanism (‘popup’), offers 44 megapixels for the size of photos with high video streaming quality. The idea is that the owner of the phone can share their games live with the least possible loss.

WiFi 6, 5G, front speakers, four microphones, eight touch triggers that can be configured to match a physical gaming controller… And a 5,500 mAh battery divided in two that charges in half an hour (according to Lenovo). This fast charge is 90 W.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 price and availability

The phone can be reserved internationally from today April 8, including Spain. Lenovo offers an introductory offer for the 16 GB model: this will have a discount of 100 euros on its original price. Said price is such that:

  • ‌Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 12/256 GB: 799 euros.
  • ‌Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 16/5126 GB: 999 euros.
