Lenovo Legion Phone Duel: a gaming smartphone different from the others

Gaming smartphones are becoming a recurring proposal in the lists of major world manufacturers. Some have a more veiled approach, with traditional products enriched with functions dedicated to the game, while others focus everything on the world of video games, with phones designed specifically for playful use. Lenovo Legion Phone Duel fully falls into this category, but a pushed design and lots of power are not enough to stand out from the crowd.

We need original solutions and technologies specifically designed to improve the gaming experience, all elements present in the Legion Phone, which manages to stand out in an increasingly crowded market, starting from the particular sales package.

A package, and batteries, unique in their kind

The Legion Phone sales pack really opens with a bang: when the package is opened it emits a sound similar to that of a car engine, to underline the entry into the Legion world. A particular gimmick, but the real news is inside, just pick up the charger to realize that there is something different. The charger features two USB Type C outputs, a detail that we had never seen in any other product, and two inputs of the same type are available on the smartphone. This choice was made to take advantage of the batteries inserted inside the phone, we used the plural because Lenovo has opted for one double battery of 2500 mAh each.

The dual USB Type C output in the charger allows you to charge the two batteries at the same time, for a total of 90 W, a speed that we had never found in any other smartphone. Thanks to this particular technology, the Legion Phone Duel recharges by 50% in 10 minutes, while a full charge takes just 30 minutes, very low times, especially if you consider that the total capacity of the two batteries is 5000 mAh.

High level technical features

Legion Phone Duel features the best components available today, to offer maximum performance while gaming. In fact, at the base we find the Snapdragon 865 SoC+, consisting of 8 Kryo 585 cores, capable of going up to 3.1 GHz, and an Adreno 650 GPU. Thanks to the Qualcomm SoC, full compatibility with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 is guaranteed, standards that in the future will be important for better support the game on streaming platforms, such as xCloud.

The use of this CPU testifies to Lenovo’s desire to aim for maximum performance, after all, the Snapdragon 865+ is used only by a few smartphones currently, precisely because its performance exceeds the needs of a traditional phone. The memory equipment is also substantial, in the test sample there are in fact 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of internal memory, of the UFS 3.1 type. The price for this variant is € 999, while the one with 12/256 GB, more balanced in specifications, costs € 899.

Screen and Audio

Every self-respecting gaming smartphone must have a screen and an audio compartment that can guarantee the best gaming experience. Lenovo hasn’t skimped with its Legion Phone Duel, adopting a 6.65-inch display with 144 Hz Full HD + resolution, based on AMOLED technology.

Lenovo Legion Phone Dual is available in two variants, which differ exclusively in the internal memory, both based on SoC Snapdragon 865+. The first is available at a cost of € 899 and includes 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. The second offers 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory, at a cost of € 999. Both are available for sale in the Lenovo Italy store.

There are no interruptions in the display, holes and notches are in fact absent, in this way the visible surface is not reduced in any way. Thanks to the 240 Hz sampling rate, the touch response time is only 33 ms. The 144 Hz refresh rate makes the whole OS smoother, but there are few cases where you really need it, which is why you can also set 120 or 90 Hz, which save a lot of battery.

The phone is optimized for horizontal use, thanks to the side retractable cam, which we will talk about later, and an interface designed specifically for this type of vision. The graphical interface customized by Lenovo is in fact perfectly usable in landscape mode, which is precisely the ones preferred during gaming, and is largely based on the stock version of Android, if we exclude the changes made to the graphics and to the options exclusive to them gaming.

On the audio front, the Legion Phone Duel offers two front stereo speakers with a powerful and clean sound, specifically designed for optimal performance during the game. The maximum volume is high, so much so that we have never used it at this level, and despite this, the yield has always been crystal clear, as expected from a smartphone designed for gaming. Then there is a greater sense of immersion a very effective algorithm for virtual surround, which gives excellent spatiality to the sound, and two vibration motors, very precise in reproducing what happens on the screen over the entire surface of the smartphone.

Control system, camera for live and video output

One of the biggest limitations of smartphones, when it comes to gaming, is the control system. The Touch Screen does not always guarantee adequate comfort and precision for the game, which is why there are in the Legion Phone Duel two touch triggers in the right side shell, which simulate the classic triggers found in PC and console pads. To use them, simply associate the touch controls to the relative triggers, through an easy to manage configuration software. This system can be used in shooters such as Call of Duty Mobile, for example, to associate the left trigger with precision aiming and the right with fire, improving not only the effectiveness of the control system but also the overall comfort during the game. .

Also for gaming Lenovo has thought of a very special solution for the front camera. This is usually positioned in the upper edge, but in this way it is impossible to use it to record video during the game, in landscape mode it would be covered by one of the two hands. The cam was then moved to the right edge, in the center, and equipped with a motor that allows it to re-enter the body when not in use. An original solution to solve a common problem for those who live streaming from smartphones.

The 20 Megapixel sensor offers good capture quality and stabilization suitable for shooting of this type, for a solution that differentiates the Legion Phone Duel from all the others. The last gem dedicated to the game is the video output via USB Type C, which allows you to bring the mobile gaming experience to the big screen, paired with a pad, or with a mouse and keyboard, for a gaming smartphone that does well to stand out from the crowd, both through an aggressive design and with particular technical and software features.