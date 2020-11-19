Lenovo Legion Phone Duel: how the dual-charge battery works

Smartphones released in 2020 have put on display the limits of batteries used up to this point. Thanks to the constant growth of technologies and functions that phones can perform, this year we have observed a general decline in autonomy, especially in the top of the range, which saw the massive introduction of 90, 120 and 144 Hz displays. In 2019 it was quite easy to find high-end phones with autonomy that could cover even two days of use, this The year is more complicated, despite the increase in the size of the batteries used, which can even reach 6000 mAh.

How to solve this problem? It simply cannot be done, at least with current technologies, which make it possible to create even more capacious batteries but with a high price to pay in terms of weight and size. Here because more and more manufacturers are focusing on fast charging, which allows you to accumulate hours of autonomy in a few minutes. Lenovo has decided to use a unique approach in the management of fast charging on his Legion Phone Duel, finding an original solution to push this feature to levels unthinkable until recently.

Fast charging in the Legion Phone Duel

Smartphones released in the last year are characterized by increasingly cutting-edge technologies, ranging from larger screens to more powerful processors, all elements that consume more and more energy. This technological advance, constant from year to year, is contrasted by that of batteries, which have always remained the same. Till today there are no alternative technologies to those used, and even in the short term there are no miraculous remedies to meet the increasing energy demand.

Lithium-ion batteries seem to have come to a standstill, we have seen it in the top of the range released during 2020. Those who have tried to contain weight and thickness as much as possible have aimed at batteries from 4500 mAh and down, obtaining good results, but they are still devices weighing close to 200 grams.

Going up to smartphones with 5-6000 mAh batteries, there are many compromises to be made in terms of ergonomics. In short, to date, further growth in the energy storage capacity of lithium-ion batteries seems difficult.

Lenovo Legion Phone Dual is available in two variants, which differ exclusively in internal memory, both based on SoC Snapdragon 865+. The first is available at a cost of € 899 and includes 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. The second offers 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory, at a cost of € 999. Both are available for sale in the Lenovo Italy store. Alternatively, you can buy the Legion Phone Duel at Spazio Lenovo in Milan, in Corso Giacomo Matteotti 10, the new concept store recently inaugurated.

Fast charging was created precisely to circumvent the limits of this technology, each manufacturer has focused on different techniques and implementations. In fact, fast charging has a price to pay and even this cannot grow forever, because the faster a battery is charged, the more the degradation of its storage capacity increases over time. On the Italian market, the fastest fast charging available on smartphones reaches 66 W, However, Lenovo managed to reach 90 W with its Legion Phone Duel, but how did he do it?

Using a very special ploy, which required unique engineering for his smartphone. The charger is in fact equipped with two USB Type C outputs, same thing for the phone, which offers one on the lower edge and one on the left, also useful for recharging while playing in landscape mode. Another fundamental precaution are the batteries installed inside the smartphone, we used the plural because they are precisely two separate accumulators. In this way, once both cables are connected, the two batteries are recharged one at 30 W, the other at 60 W, for a total of 90 W, a value that we had never experienced in any other smartphone. Thanks to this trick, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel manages to fully charge its 5000 mAh battery in just over 30 minutes, while 10 minutes are enough for a 50% charge.

This approach offers clear advantages over single battery phones: the high speed of charging adds a longer life cycle of the phone. If Lenovo had implemented 90W charging, the stress on the battery would have increased, reducing its operating life. In this way, instead, the load is divided, 30W to one battery and 60W to the other, stressing them less over time.

Lenovo has found an intelligent solution to one of the limitations of fast charging, which in the coming years, barring dramatic changes in the technology behind the batteries, will become increasingly important in the daily use of the smartphone.