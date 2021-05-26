Lenovo Pad Pro and Pad Yoga Pro: the high-end lives on

The presentation of the tablets Lenovo Pad Pro and Lenovo Pad Yoga ProAt the moment only for the Chinese market but we hope that later on a global level, it seems like excellent news. And, before going into talking about both devices and their virtues, I do not want to stop emphasizing that betting on the high-end in the market for Android tablets seems like a great success. Today it is very easy to find low and mid-range devices, but if we are looking for a high-performance tablet, the offer is significantly reduced, leaving us almost without options.

And, with their differences, both Lenovo Pad Pro and Lenovo Pad Yoga Pro differ from a good part of the Android tablets that we can find today on the market, and offer a point of hope to all those users who would like to have a high-end Android tablet, and they are seen and desired to find options. As I indicated before, for the moment they will only reach the Chinese market, but we hope that they will soon make the international leap.

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro

The first thing we see in this Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro is its 13-inch LCD screen with 2,160 x 1,350 resolution points for a 16:10 (1.60) aspect ratio. This panel is capable of delivering up to 400 nits consistently and is compatible with both Dolby Vision and HDR10. And to complement the image with sound, we find four JBL speakers that add a nine-watt signal compatible with Dolby Atmos.

Regarding its interior, we find a SoC Snapdragon 870, an octa core chip presented a few months ago and that is located halfway between the SD865 and the SD880, the respective range tops of 2020 and 2021. Next to it we find 8 gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 gigabytes of UFS 3.0 storage, which we can grow using a MicroSD card. To power this set, the Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro has a 10,200 milliamp battery compatible with Quick Charge 4.0.

Regarding its wireless connectivity, it has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS. And if we look at the cable connections, we find a Rare avis in this type of device: a Micro HDMI connector, thanks to which we can also use the Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro as a second monitor when we need it. For data connection and charging function it has a USB 3.1 Type-C port.

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro Technical Specifications

Lenovo Pad Yoga Pro Screen 13-inch LCD (2,160 x 1,350 dots) with 400 nit brightness. Dolby Vision and HDR10 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870; GPU Adreno 650 Memory 8 gigabytes RAM LPDDR5; 256 gigabytes of storage + microSD Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.1 Type C, GPS and microHDMI Drums 10,200 milliamps with Quick Charge 4.0 Sound 2 x 2.5 watts + 2 x 2 watts JBL, triple microphone, 3.5 millimeter minijack connector. Operating system Android 11 with ZUI 12.5 Dimensions and weight 29.33 x 20.39 x 0.62 centimeters; 830 grams

The availability of the Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro is limited, for the moment, to China, where its price is 3,299 yuan (around 420 euros).

Lenovo Pad Pro

Slightly smaller than the previous model, the Lenovo Pad Pro has a screen built with a 11-inch OLED panel and a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 dots in a 16:10 (1.60) aspect ratio. It offers a brightness of 420 nits and is compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10. As for its sound, it mounts four JBL speakers that add up to six watts.

To motorize the Lenovo Pad Pro we find inside a SoC Snapdragon 870, as in Yoga, accompanied in this case by 6 gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB of storage, also expandable via microSD. Regarding autonomy, it has a 8,600 milliamp battery and is compatible with Quick Charge 5.0.

If we look at its connectivity, we see that it has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and, both for the connection and for charging its battery, a USB 3.1 Type A port. The Lenovo Pad Pro does not have, of course, a Micro HDMI connector and some other element of the Yoga model, although this is compensated by its small size (just over half a centimeter thick) and a weight of less than 500 grams.

Lenovo Pad Pro Technical Specifications

Lenovo Pad Pro Screen 11-inch OLED (2,560 x 1,600 dots) at 90 hertz with 420 nit brightness. Dolby Vision. SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870; GPU Adreno 650 Memory 6 gigabytes RAM LPDDR5; 128 gigabytes of storage + microSD Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 3.1 Type C and GPS Drums 8,600 milliamps with Quick Charge 3.0 Sound 4 x 1.5 watt JBL, dual microphone, 3.5 millimeter mini jack Operating system Android 11 with ZUI 12.5 Dimensions and weight 26.42 x 17.14 x 0.58 centimeters; 485 grams

The availability of the Lenovo Pad Pro is limited, for now, to China, where its price is 2,499 yuan (about 319 euros).

More information: Lenovo