Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: The First Foldable Laptop / Tablet Is That Impressive

Lenovo has already launched the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the industry’s first folding laptop. A device innovative and versatile that can be used as an ultraportable, as a tablet large or intermediate uses that allow its unique form factor. The new split screen laptop or tablet that offers new ways to interact with a PC.

Main features

It is small in size and sturdy enough, according to Lenovo. It has the first OLED display 33.78 cm folding (13.3 “) of the world, offering a wide color gamut, high contrast and brightness, also promise that it is of low energy consumption.

If we stop at its connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 ports USB 3.2 Type-C, webcam with IR support for biometric authentication with Windows Hello, dTPM 2.0 security chip, support for 4G and 5G broadband and connection possibilities for accessories such as docking stations or physical keyboards for desktop work, as well as the Lenovo Mod Pen stylus. The autonomy rises to 8.5 hours of typical use or 10.4 hours of video playback.

Lenovo has decided to innovate more than ever

According to Lenovo: “This laptop is designed for whether you are reading online, working on that big presentation or participating in a video conference, this laptop will transform itself throughout the day.”

If we stop at its design, we observe that the space inside the X1 Fold is smaller than any notebook seen before, which raises serious doubts about the performance of this notebook. Where is the processor placed? The memory? How do they make it ventilated?

They had to design one type completely new cooling system right from the start. It has a fan, heat sink, and heat spreader, which cover the entire motherboard to keep it ventilated and safe.

Price and availability

Lenovo’s folding laptop is now available in Spain with a black finish and Windows 10 Pro and Windows 10 Home operating systems. Lenovo sells the equipment together with a group of accessories to take advantage of its different modes of use and in the following configurations and prices:

ThinkPad X1 Fold with 256 GB storage per € 2,769.00

storage per ThinkPad X1 Fold with 512 GB + keyboard, stylus and Win10 Pro by € 3,389.00

+ keyboard, stylus and Win10 Pro by ThinkPad X1 Fold with 1 TB + keyboard, stylus and Win10 Pro by € 3,509.00

