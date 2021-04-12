web
Lenovo updates the Yoga Slim 7 Pro with the new Ryzen 5000H

lenovo yoga slim 7 pro amd ryzen 5000h 1000x600.jpg
lenovo yoga slim 7 pro amd ryzen 5000h 1000x600.jpg

Brian Adam
Updating its current line of notebooks, introduced late last year, the latest documents found on Lenovo’s website seem to predict the imminent update of the Yoga Slim 7 Pro with the new generation of AMD processors, making the jump to the new Ryzen 5000H «Cezanne».

Yoga Slim 7 Pro 2021

Operating system Windows 10
Screen 14-inch IPS @ 100% sRGB and Dolby Vision
Resolution
  • 2880 x 1800 pixels @ 400 nit with 90 Hz refresh rate
  • 2240 x 1400 pixels @ 300 nit with 60 Hz refresh rate
CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU AMD Radeon (unspecified)
Memory 16GB DDR4-3200
Storage NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD up to 1TB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 2x USB-C 3.2, 1x USB-A 3.2, JACK 3,5 MM
Various Two 2W speakers with Karman Sound and Dolby Atmos, 720p IR Webcam, two integrated microphones
Drums 61Wh
Dimensions 12.3 “x 8.7” x 0.7 “(31.2 x 22.1 x 1.7 cm)
Weight 2.9 lbs (1.31 kg)
Keeping the same design as its predecessor, the new Yoga Slim 7 Pro 2021 will even keep the same dimensions, with a 14-inch panel for its two versions, a size of just 1.7 centimeters thick and an aluminum body that will keep it close to 1.3 kilograms.

Both displays support one 100% sRGB and Dolby Vision color gamut. The laptop also features dual 2W speakers with Harman audio branding and Dolby Atmos support, a 720p camera with Windows Hello facial recognition support, and a dual-microphone array.

Inside, the Yoga Slim 7 Pro will have unv storage of up to 1 Terabyte with a PCIe 3.0 × 4 NVMe, as well as a configuration of up to 16GB of dual channel DDR4-3200 RAM. Although it should be noted that, like the previous models, while the storage will be mounted in an M. 2280 slot, the memory will be soldered to the motherboard, so we will not be able to update it.

Regarding its wireless capabilities, we will notice the important leap to WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, without falling behind when it comes to connectivity, with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and one 3.5mm audio jack. Although you can use the USB-C port for charging and / or video output while data transfer speeds exceed 10 Gbps, so you won’t get Thunderbolt speeds.

At the moment no date or price of availability is known, which is expected to arrive soon, along with the announcement and official presentation of the company.

