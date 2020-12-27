Leonardo Daniel will get a special message tattooed at age 66 after surviving COVID-19

- Advertisement -

The actor Leonardo Daniel you are one of the survivors of an aggravated case of COVID-19, the disease that has paralyzed the world due to its high degree of infection and the severe damage it leaves in the lungs of those who contract it.

Daniel was infected with COVID-19 despite maintaining the strict quarantine period, so when he began to suffer from the symptoms of the disease He was very concerned about breathing problems, deciding to go to a hospital, where he was immediately admitted.

The actor was in intensive care because there was no improvement in his respiratory system, so he was kept under constant surveillance. After that, some versions suggested that it was in such bad condition that He had to be intubated, which was later denied thanks to statements from the actor’s family, who were by his side during the painful process.

Unfortunately for the family, it was during these dates that they also found out about the infection from his wife, fortunately he only had mild symptoms, without having any major problem recovering. Daniel was the only member of his family to suffer from the problems of the disease in a severe way.

However, Leonardo Daniel overcame the disease, despite having all the odds against; fruit of it was that he decided to tattoo the legend of “Not today” (“not today”) on his arm, so he made it known through the show program Windowing:

It was really very sudden, they ruled me COVID on a Wednesday and about Friday I was very well, I had already isolated myself recently but it was on Saturday that they found me lying, I was unconscious in my room, which was isolated. From there we went to the hospital, I did not learn anything because I was unconscious, but it was a week in intensive care, but fortunately they did not have to intubate me

The actor affirmed that he came to fear for his life because they were moments of anguish and concern that he had never had in his life, And that was when he understood that COVID-19 is a deadly disease that wears out the respiratory system a lot:

Yes, it was a recurring thought but it is there, in those moments, when you realize that COVID-19 is a deadly disease. They stabilized me and the doctor told me ‘if they bring it to me another half hour later, we won’t take it out’ (…) what’s more, they gave me an experimental treatment, they had to ask my family for permission because it is a very strong treatment for precisely avoid intubated

Apparently, it was this treatment that brought him forward, as he stated that he reacted very well and he was able to recover, however, this has not been a quick process since it still requires the use of supplemental oxygen to be able to maintain a good level of oxygenation, damage caused by the disease, but from now on he will try to take it more calmly for the sake of his recovery:

Yesterday I had an appointment with the pulmonologist, and he said that the disease affected me between 60% and 70% of my lungs and that is why it shows that it is a brutal harmful disease. Right now, for example, you are normal but I sleep with oxygen, I sleep very well, I have taken it very calmly

