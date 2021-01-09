Lesson for Government – a good late decision is better than a quick bad decision

- Advertisement -

Before saying ‘we can’ out loud we have to ask a hard question: ‘can we?’

Every Taoiseach is keen to please people if possible.

The appetite is strongest in the midst of a pandemic, especially in a country that is sick and tired of it after ten months and things are getting worse.

The desire to satisfy people is even stronger if schools are being opened, the Taoiseach is a former teacher and the Minister for Education is a former teacher.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) last year urged the government to implement tough anti – virus measures without delay. The letter written by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan did not contain full guidance on schools but his intelligence was understandable.

The spread of the disease was so high, according to Dr. Holohan, that the danger would increase dramatically if all schools reopened as planned on Monday. It was on this basis that the Taoiseach announced at a news conference on Wednesday that Leaving Certificate students would be attending classes at school three days a week ago.

Micheál Martin also announced the full reopening of schools for students with special needs from Monday. However, it was clear within a few hours that either reopening had not been properly discussed or resolved with the teachers’ unions, and that co – operation would not be forthcoming because of the reasonable concerns of many teachers.

I wrote ‘reasonable concern’ above about the response most of us would give if we were asked to spend three days a week in one room with another 20-30 people while 5,000-7,000 people in the state are contracting the disease each day.

Education Minister Norma Foley had no choice but to announce the cancellation of the reopening (or “pause” as she called it) the next day. Compensation began on Friday afternoon with teacher representatives – a relationship she should have begun before the government’s decision was announced at all.

The story is another poignant example of the occasional exaggeration and lack of preparation shown by the two governments that have been in power since the virus reached Ireland last February. It is also an unwarranted example of the disillusionment that politicians face when they want to announce some good news without delay.

Remember, as another example, the lame story of last year’s Leaving Certificate exams. Remember Leo Varadkar’s statement as Taoiseach on March 24 that there was a “very good chance” that the examinations would proceed as normal. Remember the promise that the exams would be delayed but start on July 29 given by Education Minister Joe McHugh on April 23 – two weeks before he announced that they would be canceled and that ‘calculated assessment’ would be used to arrive at fruit.

It was stated in this column at the time that ministers had a responsibility without announcing a decision that it would be clear that it could be implemented and that there was no significant risk that it would not be implemented.

Ministers were advised in a column published on 9 May not to worry about young people or parents or teachers. In the last two sentences, the following was said:

“It is widely understood that ministers are under pressure, with a decision or change of decision being highly praised on either side. But not all complaints can be answered immediately, or even after a few days.

“Sometimes ministers would do their best, despite the noise and clamor, if they remained silent for a while. For their own sake, and for the sake of all. ”

Unfortunately, the exact same verbs fit the government’s approach to school reopening. We all understand that the government wants to announce good news, especially for now.

But before saying ‘we can’ out loud a hard question must be asked and explored aloud: ‘can we?’