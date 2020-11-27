‘Lesson to be learned’ by HSE and Gaelscoil closed at Covid-19 outbreak

Seán Ó Conaill, chairman of the board of management of Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil, says that the school could have better controlled the outbreak if they had received additional information from the HSE

The board of management of a Gaelscoil that was forced to close due to an outbreak of the coronavirus says there are lessons to be learned about how the health services have dealt with the situation.

The Health Service Executive announced that Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil in Gleann Maghair in County Cork would have to close this week after 17 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the school.

The outbreak means the school will be closed until December 8 and the 435 pupils attending the school, as well as teachers, staff and parents, will have to be tested.

Seán Ó Conaill, chairman of the school’s board of management, says the school could have better contained the outbreak if it had received additional information from the HSE.

The first case was announced in the school on November 15, but O’Connell said while speaking on the program The Southern Life on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta it soon became clear that there was a bigger problem.

“This was demonstrated when the Health Service Executive came in and, as they said in their letter to parents, something exceptional was happening because the number of cases in the school was growing.”

O’Connell said that it was now clear that there were more confirmed cases in the school community but that the school had not been informed of those cases that did not involve pupils.

“That information was available but that information was not passed on to us. As a result, the number of cases in the school has grown and grown. ”

O’Connell said the school adhered to all the instructions regarding the Covid-19 but the school nevertheless dispersed. He claimed that if the school had received all the information, they would have been better able to stop the spread of the virus.

“Maybe there was some information [ag an HSE] which they could share with us more effectively so that we could shut down certain classes and stop the spread of the virus. ”

O’Connell, a law lecturer at University College Cork, said privacy was the reason the HSE did not share the information with them but explained that there are exceptions in the law to deal with such a case.

“From a legal point of view here, the Health Service Executive has very strong tools for sharing information,” said O’Connell.

“We understand the privacy obligations but there needs to be an understanding in this context that there is a good reason and legal power to do so. [roinnt]. ”

O’Connell said he did not want to blame the HSE, which he said had done an “excellent job” during the pandemic, but felt that the system in place should be reformed to ensure that a case does not happen. like this again.

“We feel there is a lesson to be learned from this. The country’s schools have made great strides and principals and teachers have done a great job but all the knowledge that the health services have must also be shared with the schools.

“We are not saying that we would not have a case otherwise, there is no doubt that there would be, but perhaps the number of cases would be much lower if the system were more efficient,” said O’Connell.