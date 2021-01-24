Let’s discover the gluttonous history of chocolate, from snacks for the elite to a simple mass dessert

- Advertisement -

Chocolate, contrary to what we might think, has a very interesting history, which does not have its roots in modern times, but five millennia ago. It was born as a “drink for the gods” in the remote rainforests of Latin America, going through a long evolutionary process that led it to be a “mass dessert”.

The first traces of the use of the cocoa bean are traced back, on the basis of archaeological sources, to an ancient civilization of the Amazonian forest (in today’s Ecuador) of 5300 years ago, the Mayo-Chinchipe.

It has been discovered that for this population, like many other contemporaries, the chocolate was not a simple food. It had a political, religious and spiritual role – so much so that the drink that was created with cocoa beans was used during mystical or healing rites. This is certainly not unusual in Mesoamerican societies, which usually see plants beyond their simple food use.

It was thought, in fact, that chocolate was an excellent energizer and that it could give a sort of aphrodisiac effect to be able to get in touch with the gods. The clearest example of this vision are precisely the finds dating back to ancient Mayan civilizations, from which the sacredness of the cocoa bean and what could be created from it can be deduced.

Predictably, the first Spanish conquistadors, who arrived in Latin America, discovered the existence of chocolate and decided to import it to Europe around the 16th century.

The drink created by Native American tribes it was too bitter for European taste. For this, among the great elite who could afford the costs of exporting an unnecessary luxury item and its transformation, cinnamon and cane sugar were added to the indigenous recipe.

For a first period the great aristocrats of the European courts believed that the chocolate, so used among the rich Latin tribal chiefs, was a sort of magic elixir with health benefits. This belief led Latin America, especially around the equatorial area, to become a large cocoa plantation where native and African slaves were constantly exploited.

This situation of intensive production and slavery was perpetrated until the first decades of the nineteenth century, when slavery began to be strongly opposed and they began to use more mechanical methods to facilitate the roasting of the bean and its division between the fat and dry part. Furthermore, the general price of chocolate began to drop, eventually reaching the homes of less well-off people.

It will be, however, in 1847 that the British company JS Fry & Sons will create the first chocolate bar in the world as we know it, combining cocoa butter, bean powder and sugar. Instead, the rival company, the Cadbury’s, started the Valentine’s Day tradition of giving chocolates.

In this greedy speech, the Switzerland. If before chocolate was, as we will define it today, “dark“, the Swiss Daniel Peter succeeded in including the powdered milk created by Henri Nestlé in the production of his tablets. It was thus produced the first milk chocolate.

During the roaring 20s of the 20th century, chocolate bars had now become the dolcetto that everyone wanted, from the richest to the poorest. It is thought that in the United States, at the time, there were 40,000 different qualities on the market.

On the other hand, if we look at the most current data, according to the researches reported on the Statista.com website, the chocolate market in 2016 reached 100 billion dollars, including only 25 in the United States.