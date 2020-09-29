‘Let’s keep it in Ireland’ – a campaign to buy the first Irish translation of the Old Testament

The curator of The Cotton Library, the library of the diocese of Lismore, needs € 5,000 to purchase and maintain the Irish bible published in 1685 as part of its collection of books and manuscripts

The curator of The Cotton Library, the diocesan library of Lismore, needs € 5,000 to purchase and keep the Irish bible published in 1685 as part of its a collection of books and manuscripts.

The Bible was translated into Irish by Irish speaker William Bedell, Bishop of Kilmore and Ardagh, with the help of two native speakers who proofread the work.

Bedell was an Englishman and Hebrew scholar who came to Ireland as provost of Trinity College in 1637, a few years before he was consecrated a bishop of the Church of Ireland.

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie, Daniel Fleming, the library’s curator and campaigner, said that the publication of Bedell’s Old Testament was “a turning point in the history of the country and the Irish language” and that The Cotton Library buy the bible.

“This manuscript survived through fires, wars and other adventures before the arrival of the well-known scientist, philosopher and theologian Robert Boyle in 1681. The first Irish version of the Old Testament was published in 1685 with Boyle’s money.

“500 copies of Bedell’s Old Testament were published, 420 of which came to Ireland, although most of the bibles were destroyed in later years,” said the curator of The Cotton Library.

Although known as the Bedell Bible, it contains translations of the New Testament, made thirty years earlier by the Archbishop of Tuam, William Daniel. It was the only Irish translation of the Bible for another 300 years.

The publication of the Old Testament in Irish was controversial in the mid-17th century, when the Catholic church did not allow Latin translations of the Bible and the Church of Ireland thought that the prayers of the Protestant Church should be in English rather than in Irish. being read by the people of Ireland.

Fleming described William Bedell as a “true humanist” who earned the respect of the Protestant and Catholic communities. When Bedell died in 1642, the Irish rebels bestowed on William Bedell “all the honor they could.”

The curator of The Cotton Library said it was “important” that the Bedell Bible be kept in Ireland and “made available to the public”.

“We want people to have access to our collection of books and manuscripts here, which is of great educational value.”

The Cotton Library was established in Lismore church in 1851 and holds over 2,000 books and old manuscripts in twelve languages.

The Cotton Library has set up a gofundme campaign and Daniel Fleming says he would be grateful if people would be willing to donate “even the value of a cup of coffee” to the campaign.