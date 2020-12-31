“Let’s see if not being a mother doesn’t hit me”: Rossana Nájera spoke in Ventaneando about her problems conceiving

- Advertisement -

Actress Rossana Nájera decided to return to acting after stopping her career for two years in order to take a break to travel the world and open her travel channel on YouTube. Nájera had gone to live in Spain in order to be able to introspect their relationship but the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed the entire industry.

Nájera had decided to move away from acting in Mexico in order to dedicate herself to traveling to increase her internal wealth and to introspect her career, in addition to going through hard times after trying to get pregnant on three different occasions in which she did not the pregnancy could be carried out to a successful conclusion. That is why he had decided to take time to reconsider. This is what the Veracruz woman said:

I gave ´Rossana actress’ a little pause and started traveling. And well, right now the pandemic is giving us all sabbaticals as an obligation (…) It was more less than two years since I made the last soap opera and I dedicated myself to traveling for my channel and I also dedicated myself to traveling inside. That helped me give him a new interpretation of what my relationship was already doing at the time. Sometimes it is very important to stop the car a little to know where you are parking

In an interview he gave to the show program Windows, Rossana said that her trip to different parts helped her to regain balance in her life, at the same time she tried to capture the attention of some productions in Europe, specifically in Spain, where she entered an acting school to improve her skills. . The native of Xalapa stayed to live for almost a year in Madrid, where she intended to carry out castings for online platform works:

Well, actually my dream was to spend a couple of years living there, walking, enjoying, also recording for the travel channel and knocking on doors to see if I could achieve something there. As an actress, I would have loved it. I was studying, the truth is that I only got to study but then the pandemic came and well …

And the actress left all her things in Spain because she was just thinking of returning by the end of the year but the pandemic spread even more, as if it were not enough, Her landlord asked her to vacate the apartment because she needed to use it and had to move all her things to a warehouse, fortunately one of her friends supported her with the move because Rossana was already in Mexico.

His life with the photographer Christopher Esqueda was going to be something very long lived because they were even building their own house but apparently the pandemic He pitted them against the worst of themselves and they decided to cut their losses. Rossana affirmed that the difference in ages between them took its toll, since they have been 9 years old and they were different levels of maturity.

But the actress said that maternity problems had nothing to do with Christopher’s separation, although it was a very hard blow to find out that she will not be able to be a mother because she stated that she decided not to try it anymore, although she does not rule out being able to be a mother by other means, such as an adoption:

We therefore decided not to be parents and the truth is that we accept it. It wasn’t so much because of something of ours but life that put us on that path (…) it helped me a lot to be able to talk about it ‘how can I tell you that I can’t be a mother’ but I feel good, I feel calm … I thought that right now that my relationship ended, not having been a mother would hit me, but no. I’m doing well and you can be a mom in many ways

