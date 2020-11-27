Let’s Sing 2021 Review: karaoke for everyone, to the rhythm of pop music

After the pleasant foray into the universe of Freddie Mercury that we told you about in our review of Let’s Sing Queen, the home musical series Voxler it returns on known tracks to present Let’s Sing 2021. New iteration of the music-themed party game, the title brings with it Legend, a completely new single player mode, ready to involve aspiring singers in a challenging competition.

Let’s Sing 2021 notes land this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One is Nintendo Switch, while a version specifically designed for the next-gen has not been developed. In any case, the game remains usable on PlayStation 5 – on which we tested the title – e Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S, through the functions of backwards compatibility. After several hours he spent trying to master the flow of somewhere I Belong by Linkin Park and Katy Perry’s treble, we are ready to clear our throats one last time to tell you about Let’s Sing 2021.

At all pop!

With a tracklist which embraces the scene with particular emphasis pop in recent years, Let’s Sing 2021 has made a catalog consisting of 30 tracks. In quantitative terms, the overall offer therefore remains stationary and does not expand compared to what has already been seen in Let’s Sing Queen. On the qualitative front, the evaluation of the goodness of the selection made by Voxler obviously belongs to the tastes of the individual player, to whom we strongly recommend to scroll through the complete list of tracklist when evaluating the purchase. For our part, we can in any case offer you some general indications.

As already mentioned, Let’s Sing 2021 builds its own music offering mainly around the genre pop, in its many forms. It therefore ranges from the rhythms of High Hopes, Black Horse and the Cherry Tree is Chained to the Rhythm to the ballad tones of Memories is Hold Back the River. In the middle lie both the teen pop of thank you, next by Ariana Grande as much as theelectropop by Billie Eilish with bad guy. There is no shortage of sorties in the past or in the direction of other genres with the aforementioned somewhere I Belong of Linking Park, I Can’t Dance of Genesis or the much appreciated inclusion of I Just Can’t Wait to Be King from The Lion King. Overall, however, the tracklist remains unbalanced in favor of the discographic universe distinctly pop.

Aspiring singers looking for a sound more classic, they may therefore be disappointed by the recording proposal of the basic version of Let’s Sing 2021, while they may wish to turn their interest to the numerous DLC already available. Curiously, during our test, the contents were not reachable from the PlayStation Store section inside the Voxler game, despite being correctly available on the digital store. In any case, the latter focus mainly on music from the Eighties, Nineties and early 2000s, with thematic packages offered for € 4.99 each or collected in a € 44.99 Song Pass. A better balance between genres might perhaps have been preferable, with the effect of making the title attractive to a wider range of fans. The mixture of male and female voices is rather effective, with bands and collaborations able to enrich the compilation proposal.

A remix of mode

Let’s Sing 2021 arrives on the gaming market with an expanded overall offer compared to its more recent predecessors. In particular, the title welcomes Legend, new single player mode, which offers the player a kind of main campaign. Holding the microphone and using only his own vocal precision as a weapon, the aspiring performer will have to face a series of rival performers in competitions that will become increasingly complex. To earn the right to face the opponent on a complete piece in one “boss-fight”, it will first be necessary to overcome three challenges structured around as many excerpts of songs. While offering no narrative framework and offering simple avatar customizations as a reward, Legend mode is an interesting addition for players looking to indulge in numerous single player sessions. A novelty that does not upset the overall experience, but which manages to increase its longevity, also offering a fair level of challenge.

Precisely because it is more demanding than the other modes, we recommend that you try your hand at the challenges proposed by Legend only after acquiring a good familiarity with the songs of the tracklist. The easiest way to do this is to immerse yourself in the traditional Classic mode, which allows you to freely select the song you want to dedicate yourself to. The game option is suitable for both practice and singing competitions, with support for challenges up to 4 singers. Each performance is accompanied by the voices of the original artists, as well as the official videos of the songs. The same can be viewed freely in the Juke Box mode, not even that their execution in Let’s Sing 2021 provides to unlock them.

This is followed by other traditional Let’s Sing content, such as feat mode, designed for lovers of duets, and the Let’s Party mode, for those who are not afraid to try their hand at group performances in the company of friends and relatives. In the first, our goal will be to achieve perfect harmony with the partner, intoning the parts of the song reserved for us with the right timing. The challenge can also be faced in single player by duet with the AI, but obviously Feat offers the best of himself in company, qualifying once again as one of the most successful contents of the Let’s Sing series offer.

There Let’s Party mode instead sees two groups of maximum 4 players challenge each other to the last note. The core of the experience is the association of musical performances with a series of mini-games, which aim to make the karaoke experience more lively. Between words that disappear from the screen, sudden orders to stop and resume the performance and bombs to be defused with the right intonation, Let’s Party has the potential to effectively entertain a close-knit group of friends. With Let’s Sing 2021, the group of mini-games already present in past iterations also joins theunreleased Pop Chicken. The latter ignites the competition by arranging some mysterious boxes along the song path traced by the notes. By breaking them, the singer obtains temporary power ups or unleashes various obstacles against the opponent, including strokes of destroyed notes and feathers that cover the screen. Pop Chicken is a nice addition, but to make the mode more stimulating and long-lived, we would need – in our opinion – a further effort in terms of size and creativity of the proposed challenges.

The mini-games included in Let’s Party also figure Mixtape, also available in Let’s Sing 2021 as a standalone mode. The latter unfortunately retains the same criticalities already highlighted in our Let’s Sing Queen review. The game option asks the participants’ voices to juggle excerpts from five different pieces, proposed in sequence and belonging to both verses and choruses.

In the face of an appreciable idea, unfortunately an inadequate execution persists: the passages are in fact not fluid, but interspersed with sudden and anticlimatic loading screens. The realization of real mash-up, also given the variety of items offered by tracklist, would have represented a much more effective solution, for a modality that at present is really scarcely attractive.

The structure of the World Contest is also unchanged, mode of the musical series dedicated to multiplayer. Even in Let’s Sing 2021 it is in fact impossible to compete by listening to the opponent’s singing performance in real time. Climbing the world rankings is so impersonal: a significant pity for a competitive option that manages to give good satisfaction in any case, but which could offer much more.

An accessible karaoke

Like the most recent exponents of the series, singing on Let’s Sing 2021 does not necessarily require the possession of USB microphones. In fact, players can interface with the game simply using their smartphone, for a maximum of 4 devices connected at the same time. Download the appropriate Let’s Sing Microphone App (available on both iOS and Android), simply enter the code that appears on the screen to convert the device into a microphone. As already described on the occasion of the release of Let’s Sing Queen, the solution obviously implies the acceptance of a compromise in terms of reading quality of the sound input, but it represents an excellent solution in terms of accessibility.

In closing, we highlight a significant detail for those who intend to play Let’s Sing 2021 on next-gen thanks to the backward compatibility features of the new consoles. When starting the App we are asked to select the hardware on which we are dedicating ourselves to the title. Although the relative option is not indicated, we had no problems playing with smartphones even on PS5: it was sufficient to select the option linked to PS4. We assume the same thing happens on Xbox devices, but we haven’t had a chance to test it firsthand.