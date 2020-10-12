‘Level 3 can do it’ – the Taoiseach

The Department of Health announced more than 1,800 cases of the disease at the weekend, 1,012 cases on Saturday and 814 cases yesterday

The Taoiseach has said that the Level 3 restrictions could be successful in curbing the spread of the disease, saving lives and protecting jobs.

Micheál Martin said that he was skeptical about the effect of a ‘circuit breaker’, which is a short period of strict restrictions to ease the spread of the Covid-19, but the Taoiseach did not rule it out.

“The coming weeks will be challenging but, in conjunction with NPHET, we will tackle matters in a determined and appropriate manner. We have the capacity and the resources to do this and we will do that, ”said the Taoiseach.

The Department of Health announced more than 1,800 cases of the disease at the weekend, 1,012 cases on Saturday and 814 cases yesterday. It was announced over the weekend that five more had died as a result of the disease.

1,066 new cases and one other death were announced north of the border yesterday.

2,414 people have died from the disease since the onset of the pandemic 1,826 south of the border and 588 north of it.

62,686 cases confirmed to date, 42,528 south and 20,15 north.

77 of yesterday ‘s cases were in Cork, 64 in Galway, 56 in Donegal and 48 in Meath. 226 cases involved Dublin and a further 343 cases in all other counties in the state.

Hospitals yesterday had 204 patients infected with Covid-19 and 30 were in intensive care.

There are 137 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 19 of them in ICU.

The test for 5,909 people in the North tested positive for the disease in the past week.

314 per 100,000 people the seven-day rate of the disease in the North. The rate is 946.4 in Derry and Strabane, the worst hit area in Ireland.

The Minister for Community in Stormont, Carál Ní Chuilín, who is in charge of the Irish language, is currently self-isolating. Her test for the coronavirus tested negative but some relatives have contracted the disease.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill is also currently self-isolating.