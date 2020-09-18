Level 3 Restrictions applied to Dublin from midnight

Government decides to implement Level 3 of the Covid-19 plan in Dublin for three weeks and ban indoor eating in a restaurant

The Government this afternoon accepted the recommendation of the National Public Health Emergency Team to implement Level 3 of the Covid-19 plan in Dublin.

In addition eating indoors in a restaurant will be prohibited. The restrictions will take effect at midnight and last for three weeks.

The decision places further restrictions in Dublin on travel, indoor meals in restaurants, weddings and funerals for the next three weeks.

These additional restrictions have been imposed as a result of the increase in the number of cases in the capital in recent weeks.

Over 1,500 new cases of crown virus have been confirmed in Dublin in two weeks, representing almost 55% of all cases in the country in those two weeks.

The rest of the country will remain at Level 2 but NPHET recommended that Level 3 restrictions apply in Dublin and that some additional restrictions be applied there as well.

From midnight tonight, restaurants and hotels that provide meals will not be allowed to open unless they are able to serve the food outdoors or to take it with customers.

Pubs that do not provide food will not be allowed to open at all, although such pubs in the rest of the country will be allowed to do so from this Monday, 21 September.

Travel to Dublin will only be permitted for work or education and people are asked to work from home if they can at all or if it is not essential to go to work.

Schools and childcare centers will remain open but third level colleges are encouraged to teach online if at all possible. Colleges will not be allowed to organize any on-campus events other than must-be courses.

Social and family events are prohibited and only people from one other family are allowed in the house.

While most sports matches are not allowed in the Level 3 region, the sport of excellence has been made an exception, and the Champions Cup will be played between Leinster and Saracens at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow. County GAA teams will also be allowed to play in the club competition.

No more than 15 people will be allowed to attend any outdoor arts or training event and indoor events, such as conferences, training courses or theater events, will not be allowed at all.

Fitness centers are allowed to remain open but will only allow individual training.

No community church services will be allowed but the churches will be open to anyone who wishes to visit them in person.

Weddings and funerals will be allowed but only 25 guests will be allowed to get married from next Monday, instead of the 50 previously allowed.

Only 25 people will be allowed to attend a funeral either.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met yesterday and subsequently recommended to the Government that these additional restrictions be implemented in Dublin.

The Government’s new Covid-19 committee, chaired by senior civil servant Martin Fraser, met to discuss these proposals. The meeting was attended by the head of the Department of Health and the Department of Justice as well as the Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn and the Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive, Paul Reid.

While NPHET has reportedly expressed concern about the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 across the country, it is the pattern of virus spread in Dublin that has prompted them to propose these new restrictions for Dublin.

114 cases per 100,000 people in 14 days are currently confirmed in Dublin and 59 cases per 100,000 people in the country as a whole.

Dissatisfied with the strict restrictions being imposed on the sector, Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET epidemiological modeling advisory group, tweeted today in which he explained the rationale for their recommendations.

Nolan explained that it was a misreading of statistics to say that outbreaks were not being found in hotels or food.

“If I went out five days ago and contracted the virus in a restaurant, it will quietly grow in my body for three days and then I will spread it and possibly pass it on to my family for two days. another before any signs are recognizable to me. Only then will I stay away from others and seek testing.

“Details of people I have been in contact with in the two days before I have any signs of the disease will be sought by public health professionals. If my family or friends catch the disease, it will be an outbreak in the house or an outbreak in the community even though I first contracted it in a restaurant and brought it home. ”

He said there was plenty of international evidence that social events, including pubs and restaurants, foster the spread of this disease among the community.

“In one case out of every three cases, it is spread in the community. Where is that spread happening? Everywhere we meet socially – our homes, fitness centers, pubs, restaurants. Unfortunately we know that this disease will go out of control if we do not stop meeting in those places. ”