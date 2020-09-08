LG 55NANO906NA Review: A good Full LED LCD with HDMI 2.1

LG’s NanoCell and Samsung’s QLED are among the technologies most in use by these fundamental brands oftelevision industry, in constant confrontation with the OLED. The depth of the blacks of the self-illuminating pixel panels remains (less) unattainable after a long time, although such TVs have other types of issues (such as image retention and vertical banding).

On the market there are interesting alternatives to OLEDs in the LCD field, as in the case of the LG 55Nano906NA, which we tested in recent weeks and characterized by a 55 “inch true 10-bit IPS panel, 3840 x 2160 resolution (80 ppi) and offered at a price of around 1200 euros online.

Type, style and shape

LG 55Nano906NA uses a native 10-bit panel, which does not take advantage of the 8-bit + FRC expedient, thus offering a (presumed) better color range that exceeds one billion colors, especially when Dolby 4K HDR signals transit on the screen. Vision. Compared to Samsung’s QLEDs, LG changes the type of panel used, respectively VA (Vertical Alignment) and IPS (In Plane Switching). This results in a different substance at the base, where for example the VA enhances the black but limits the viewing angle while the IPS reverses the situation. Before choosing it would be useful to reflect on the positioning of the screen and on the different lighting conditions present in the room, which will influence the final result.

With a frame reduced to a minimum, leaving all possible space for the image (92.92% total), the 55Nano906NA measures 1237 x 716 x 70.5 mm, which the two inverted V lateral support points transform into 1237 x 773 x 232 mm (WxHxD), while the net weight of the panel ranges from 17.3 kg to 17.5 kg with the stands. The design is typical of LG and features plastic materials with solidity feedback, as well as a small and discreet LG NanoCell logo at the bottom right of the bezel. Weight and bulk should facilitate the assembly even alone, but without experience it is better to be two.

The sturdy metal stands with rubber feet have a geometry that makes it impossible to reverse their placement but do not even allow the best angle as they are fixed, with double screw locking for each. Wall anchoring with VESA 300 x 300 mm support possible.

Connections and remote control

As always, the zones are divided with the rear connections, where the first vertical block includes 3.5 mm jack headphone output, satellite input (13/18 Volt), 75 Ohm antenna, optical digital audio output, RJ45 network port and third USB port 2.0. On the side the most important part with two HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) compatible up to 120 Hz, one of which is eARC, and two additional HDMI 2.0 up to 60 Hz, two USB 2.0 and PCMCIA slot for CI + (1.4) cards. Wireless connections include Wi-Fi (2.4 / 5 Ghz, up to 802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.0 (including preset Surround). The power socket is on the opposite side, with the connector angled at 90 degrees so as not to interfere with wall mounting. Complete with kit remote control with the usual ergonomic design and screen pointer function (Magic Wand), favoring navigation especially in the dark since it is not backlit. Without remote control, there remains a single button under the cabinet in the central area for on / off, input selection, channels and volume. Usual quick configuration with connection to the local network, channel search and basic settings to be ready for use in a matter of minutes.

Almost full HDR and Filmaker Mode

The TV is compatible with Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR-10 (HDR-10 Pro version) while HDR-10 + is absent, which is not symptomatic of LG’s mid-range offer as much as a corporate choice applied to the entire TV fleet, this standard being promoted mainly by Samsung. Viewing a dynamic metadata HDR-10 + program switches to the simpler HDR-10, losing the (theoretical) scene-by-scene optimization with dynamic range adaptation, which for HDR-10 is fixed and generally relative to the brightest sequence.

It may suffer with some 20th Century Fox HE UHD Blu-rays as well as in liquid on Amazon Prime. The 55 “inch cut still makes it decent to view SDR programs from digital terrestrial, with the possibility of intervening with noise reduction filters, which generally help in the presence of particularly compressed channels. We remember the presence of the “Filmaker Mode“: when activated, if it recognizes compatible video content (embedded in the metadata included in the track) it proceeds to disable all post-processing, such as the frame rate cadence, so that the program is displayed as expected by the director, forcing if necessary the aspect ratio, color space and frame rate itself.

The Alpha7 we needed

The best show is obtained in HD starting from 1080i signals, or by switching to liquid programming in streaming, as long as you have a fast network. The owner is the operating system WebOS 5.0, which compared to the recent past sees a simple growth in the field of apps. If instead you were looking for even richer and more flexible solutions, you will usually need to choose an external dongle or media player.

Possible modification with your favorite apps in the home except the first positions, factory forced. In terms of navigation, there is no problem in terms of response speed in the channel selection, the schedule grid for each broadcaster is well thought out.

The DGTV Tuner is ready for the second phase of digital terrestrial and the transition to DVB-T2 (codec HEVC / H.265), as confirmed by the display of the white and blue screen at channels 100 and 200 (switch-off expected in 2022) . The video rendering does not generate particular reservations thanks to the ability to manage the Four-core third-generation Alpha7 processor, including two for the GPU.

With a native 10-bit UHD panel and full array local dimming, the beauty comes when viewing material of equal resolution, with two of the four HDMI inputs ready to handle signals up to 4K at 120Hz refresh rate, to the delight of gamers.

Blacks that can be further refined

LG has created a display with a certain care for blacks, recommended the level of depth even in the “High” position, which hints but does not ‘drown’ the elements in the background. In extreme conditions, such as a candle flame in the center of the screen surrounded by zero black, some light blooming remains due to the slow transition of the dimming zones. Degree of contrast that goes from 1060: 1 to 1670: 1 thanks to the full-array local dimming (32 zones), the best position is “Medium”. The black management is shown here in the comparison with a frame from the UHD “Blues Brothers” edition. Increasing the depth of black improves the rendering, without putting too much aside the elements not in the foreground.

As can be seen, one of the few defects of the disc is the double image at the end of the brim of the hat worn by John Belushi: in the first image the blacks are less effective, the level set is “Low”, in the second image it is “High” ( there is also the “Auto” option, to try).

Luminous panel, excellent color performance

This Nano906NA offers a excellent performance with Dolby Vision video signals, where 10 bits make the difference and the panel manages 12 bit elements without any problem, or in the case of the HDR-10 (which LG calls HDR-10 Pro to mean the widest compatibility of the wide color gamut) from 4: 2: 0 10 bit to 4: 4 : 4 12 bit.

UHD disks were used to test the goodness of the panel “Gemini Man“by Ang Lee, which in addition to Dolby Vision offers frame rates (almost) 60 Hz and” Billy Lynn – A Hero Day “, also by Ang Lee and always shot native 120 Hz reduced to 60 Hz.

Excellent 375 candelas per square meter at 100% HDR square which fell to an acceptable 291 candlesticks in SDR. DCI-P3 (xy) color space coverage is approximately 86%, dropping to 62% in REC.2020 (xy). Those who do not have tools for white balance, possible at 2/10/20 points, can always fall back on the ‘Cinema’ preset, which returns a decent picture frame without excesses of blue or red.

120 Hz gaming and low lag

Unless special conditions of heavy motion blur effect the function

TrueMotion should be left off, as it triggers flickering both at 60 Hz and in ‘Game’ mode at 120 Hz. Always in the gaming field, the input lag is lowered from about 93 ms to 18 ms, but only by selecting ‘Game’ in Picture Mode Settings. Finally, pay attention in the ‘Aspect Ratio Settings’ selection under ‘Search only’, which as usual, depending on whether it is active or not, generates overscan / underscan of the picture even if only with HD signals.

The audio satisfies but no more DTS

The section audio offers a 2.2 down firing configuration for a total of 40 Watts, with a pretty good rendering and compatibility with Dolby ATMOS. Unfortunately, from this year it is no longer possible to listen to any DTS encoding. Equalization through LG’s proprietary AI ThinQ can make the audio even more effective, in this sense listening with quality codecs and sources can reserve surprises, with a pleasant opening of the soundstage but a dynamic betrayed in part by the absence of the subwoofer .