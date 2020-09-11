LG, Alexa voice commands arrive in Italy on some OLED and NanoCell 2020 TVs

The official confirmation from LG has arrived: some models of OLED and NanoCell 2020 TVs are enriched, even in Italy, by voice commands via Amazon Alexa.

We report below the LG press release.

Press release: LG Electronics has announced the introduction of Alexa hands-free voice control integrated on select LG OLED and NanoCell ThinQ 2020 Smart TVs. With this update, users can talk to Alexa directly on their TV to play music, listen to the news, the weather, control their smart devices and discover all Alexa functions, without needing to use the remote control. In addition to hands-free voice control, the update includes new options for Alexa on LG TVs, including smart home camera support, timers, alarms, reminders, announcements and notifications.

The Alexa’s hands-free voice command is available with a firmware update on eight 2020 LG TV models: LG OLED TV SIGNATURE ZX 8K, LG OLED TV WX “Wallpaper” 4K, LG OLED TV GX “Gallery” 4K, and LG NanoCell 99 8K TV models. Users who have not opted for an automatic firmware update will need to approve the update when prompted, or initiate the update from the TV’s settings menu.

To start using Alexa, simply register by holding down the Prime Video button for a few seconds or go to the Alexa app from the menu bar from the LG TV home screen. After registration, you will be able to interact with Alexa simply pronouncing “Alexa“followed by the command. For example, just say “Alexa, set a timer of 30 minutes“to receive an alert when dinner is ready while watching your favorite TV show; or you can activate a pop-up notification that alerts children to turn off their video games at a set time. Just ask Alexa to find out what time will do, listen to your favorite song or use any other function. Those who wish to use the push-to-talk function can still do so by holding down the Prime Video button on their pointer remote. All available Alexa functions will work in both ‘ hands-free ‘than pressing the Prime Video button.