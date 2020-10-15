LG BX OLED, Analysis of a Smart TV prepared for the new generation of consoles

We are close to the launch of the next generation consoles, either the Playstation 5 waves Xbox Series X / S these will come with port HDMI 2.1, which translates into being able to access up to 120 frames per second. This is where the LG BX OLED, which we evaluate in its 55-inch version, although it can also be found in 65 ”.

Design

This Smart TV has a support that goes right to the center of the screen that allows it to be placed on bases or furniture that support its weight of 19.9 Kg. The edges are so subtle that they barely stand out on the image. The back is simple and allows seamless access to its two side HDMI and USB ports, as well as the two rear HDMI 2.1 4K @ 120 hz, optical digital, RF antenna, audio and composite video (with adapter included), simplink, analog audio output, LAN port and eARC.

Supported formats

The LG BX OLED supports Full HD @ 120 Hz, 1440p @ 120 hz and up to 4K @ 120 hz as long as it is with an HDMI 2.1 cable through the two compatible rear ports.

A robust point is that if used with graphics cards of NVIDIA you can enable the G-Sync and it even has a low latency auto feature that works great with consoles like the Playstation 4 or Xbox One X, the latter allows you to enable low latency mode, variable refresh rate and you can activate the 120 hz function at a resolution of 1440p.

It is important to emphasize that it also has AMD Freesync Premium which allows up to 120hz in Full HD, lowers the flicker effect and compensates for the low frame rates per second.

However, the TV has an immediate response mode for games that compensates for the lack of these functions in consoles such as the Sony wave Nintendo switch. This option is recommended for playing competitive titles such as Apex, Call of duty or Fortnite.

The TV also supports video formats HDR10, HDR10 Pro Y Dolby Vision.

When using it with the graphics card GeForce RTX 3080, we found a flicker that changes the colors to a kind of green chroma if we try to play at more than 120 hz, although this is solved by deactivating the immediate response function of the television. Right in a digital forum organized by LG with the famous calibrator Vincent TeohWe asked him about this detail and he told us that the brand is aware of it, so there will be an update soon.

Audio

The TV per se has 2.2 channels with very good sound and is compatible with Dolby Atmos, as well as AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA and apt-X codecs. The only format that was left out is DTS.

In the evaluation we connect it to a Home Theater Sony STR-DH790 and without problems we could control it by the port Arc, achieving the encoding of the contents with Dolby Atmos.

The available modes of the TV speaker are: Sound by artificial intelligence, standard with or without surround, cinema, clear voice III, football, music and game.

It also allows synchronization of systems via bluetooth, WiSA speakers, through the optical digital cable, HDMI ARC, line audio, wired headphones, bluetooth surround + TV speaker, optical + TV speaker, and wired headphones + TV speaker.

Image

LG undoubtedly being the creators of OLED have found the right point to better reflect content, be it games, movies and even sports. Your image processor α7 third generation improves fonts and makes them look more fluid. The rescaling of sources in HD is good, although due to the resolution in some cases it can be seen to be grainy, but that will depend a lot on the source. The included image options may vary depending on the content to: Standard, Vivid, Power Saving Mode, Cinema, Soccer, Game, HDR with effect, Filmmaker mode, Expert in bright or dark mode. It also relies on Dolby Vision IQ which adjusts the brightness, color or contrast according to the content and lighting conditions.

In terms of image quality, this Smart TV has perfect contrast, as well as an excellent viewing angle. On the other hand, the panel avoids reflections in a good way, minimizing them like few panels on the market, although it should be emphasized that this is a television more suitable for rooms without so many light sources to better enjoy dark images.

software

Your interface WebOS 5.0 seamlessly manage applications and access is highly intuitive by remote control LG Magic which can function as a pointer like a computer mouse. We send content from devices ios Y Android smoothly and we even sync our photo album. The interesting thing about the concept ThinQ is that, for example, you can ask it to show you photographs and this in turn synchronizes with Google Assistant to display them on the screen, as long as you have your account enabled. The best thing without a doubt is that you can coexist with the two assistants, for example with the microphone button you can have the Google button and with the Prime Video button Alexa. One of the applications that are undoubtedly appreciated is Apple tvYou only need to synchronize your account and you will be able to access all the content that you have bought or rented.

It also allows you to add direct channels from Youtube to the menu, facilitating access to your liking.

CONCLUSION LG BX OLED is one of the Smart TVs that offer the best features for the new generation of consoles. However, having G-Sync and Freesync Premium make it a great option even for PC gamers, especially since it allows reaching 4K at 120 Hz.

