LG considers exiting the smartphone market in 2021

LG is considering leaving of the smartphone market in 2021 due to the impossibility of not matching the competition, and after losing approximately 4.5 billion dollars in the last five years.

The South Korean manufacturer that once produced consumer-favorite mobile devices is currently facing one of its worst stages. Situation that could cause it to leave the phone market. In fact, LG CEO Kwon Bong-seok in an internal memo to staff notified the following:

“… As competition in the global mobile device market is getting fiercer, it is time for LG to make a cold judgment and make the best decision. The company is considering all possible measures, including the sale, retirement and downsizing of the smartphone business.

So far LG’s note remains as a statement, however, it is clear that the company wants its employees to be psychologically prepared for what lies ahead. This is nothing more than its exit from the smartphone market.

“LG Electronics management is committed to making whatever decisions are necessary to solve its mobile business challenges in 2021. As of today, nothing has been finalized,” said an LG spokesperson. to The Verge.

LG did not appear in the top five of the IDC in the last quarter of 2020

The reality here is that LG did not appear among the top five places of the International Data Corporation (IDC) in the last quarter of 2020. The South Korean company is surpassed by Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Apple and Vivo .

It seems that while these companies grow and increase their sales every day, LG seems to be falling into a bottomless pit. The South Korean company has tried “to attract consumers and make its mobile division profitable,” but to no avail. Its G7, V40, G8 and V50 devices haven’t been innovative enough to compete with other market giants like Samsung and Huawei, for example.

At CES 2021, the South Korean manufacturer exhibited its roll-up phone again. A device with a screen that rolls up like a curtain and stretches out into a tablet. A fairly innovative design with which it aims to attract the attention of consumers and gain popularity.

Will LG manage to captivate the public with this new mobile or will it be the last model we see?

