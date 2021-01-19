Tech NewsMobile

LG denies new rumors about closing its smartphone division

By Abraham
0
Abraham
Compared to other manufacturers, LG has not been doing too well with its smartphone division in recent years. So much so that a report by The Elec that allegedly cited an internal report from LG in Korea claimed that the company would shut down its smartphone division and that an official announcement would be made at the end of the month. The report has since been removed, and Ken Hong, LG Electronics’ Head of Global Corporate Communications, has released a statement refuting those claims. The statement, made to XDA Developers, was short and forceful, saying, “Definitely false, more speculation and rumors.” The initial report was a bit fishy. After all, if LG planned to close its smartphone business, they wouldn’t have bothered to show off devices like the LG Rollable with a roll-up display at the recent CES 2021 show. In fact, Hong had previously confirmed that the device was real and that LG plans to release it later this year. That said, LG has made some changes to its smartphone operations. The company no longer makes its phones in South Korea. A report from last year suggested that LG would outsource production of its low- and mid-range phones to other manufacturers, presumably to help cut costs and focus more on its higher-end products.

