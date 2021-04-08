LG guarantees updates for the next three years: is your mobile one of them?

- Advertisement -

Earlier in the week we got the bad news that LG has decided to close its mobile phone division around the world Therefore, it will not continue making efforts in a field in which it is difficult to break through, especially seeing the fierce competition that exists between some brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, etc. A shame because you just have to remember that magnificent Google Nexus 5, made by the Koreans, which was a complete marvel. Or the latest LG Wing.

The fact is that while they are thinking of returning, or rethinking the way to do it in a different way, Koreans have wanted to reassure users who have recently acquired one of their terminals and that, fleetingly, they have been able to think that they would be left without critical security updates, or improvements in the operating system, as is the case with that Android 12 that will arrive after the summer.

LG publishes how it will act from now on

It has been through a brief press release that LG has published a few hours ago, where we have learned about the company’s plans, which go through guarantee up to three more years of updates for a series of models that basically correspond to the most modern that they have put up for sale. Among them, the original LG Wing with a tilting screen capable of functioning as a gimball that stabilizes all the videos and photographs we capture.

Android 12 will come to some LG models. LG

In the official publication, LG specifies that “all LG premium smartphones currently in use will receive up to three iterations Android OS updates from the year of purchase. “This means that” the three OS update guarantee applies to LG premium phones released in 2019 and later (G-series, V-series, VELVET and Wing) , while certain 2020 models, such as The LG Stylo and the K series will receive two operating system updates“.

In this way, the main customers of the brand over the last two years will continue to have their smartphones completely updated, not only in what has to do with the new versions of Android, but also with those patches that arrive in a rush and in a hurry to close potential security flaws. Which is almost as important as that we finally have Android 12, 13 or 14.

From the brand they emphasize that, although they have plans to leave the smartphone market at the end of July, “LG will continue to make phones during the second quarter to comply with the contractual obligations with the operators and partners. “Which means that devices can still be acquired after that end date with the certainty that they will not be left to their own devices.

