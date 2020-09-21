LG K42: military certification and height sound for a different input range

The economic line is still important for an LG that is in the renewal phase of its K series models. The last to go through the aesthetic workshop is the LG K42, a phone with modest specifications and that this time opts for a different design to favor grip.

We talk about an LG K42 that places a non-slip back to cover its interior. A back that is also anti-scratch and protects the phone against ultraviolet rays. Design at the service of durability for a phone that fits headlong into the brand’s tightest price bracket.

LG K42 datasheet

LG K42 screen 6.6 inch LCD

HD + Dimensions and weight 165.0 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm

182 grams Processor Helio P22 Versions 3GB / 64GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 8 megapixels Rear cameras 13 megapixels

5 megapixel super wide angle

2 megapixel bokeh

2 megapixel macro Battery 4,000 mAh Operating system Android 10 Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

USB type C Others Side fingerprint reader

Google Assistant button

MIL-STD810G Military Certification

Headphone jack

A low line with military protection

LG has long endowed its phones with the military certification MIL-STD810G almost as a standard for its brand, and the case of the new LG K42 is no exception. This level of protection joins the aforementioned external shell, with texture to facilitate grip, scratch protection and ultraviolet protection.

In terms of pure and hard technical characteristics, the new LG K42 arrives with a 6.6-inch diagonal LCD screen and HD + resolution. The screen, perforated at the top, houses a heart formed by the Helio P22 by MediaTek stitched to a single memory and RAM option, although expandable via microSD: 3GB and 64GB for the brand’s new device.

An entry line with more than interesting garnishes

The internal battery is 4,000 mAh and it does not have fast charging of any kind. In cameras we have 8 front megapixels in addition to a quadruple system with a normal camera, a super wide angle camera, a camera for depth readings and a macro camera. Namely: 13 megapixels, 5 megapixels, 2 megapixels and other 2 megapixels.

The new LG K42 comes with 4G in addition to WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. With Android 10 on board, the phone offers 3D sound thanks to the 3D Sound Engine and has a port for connecting headphones. Initially it may be ours in military green.

Versions and prices of the LG K42

As we mentioned, the LG K42 lands on a single version of both RAM and internal storage. We can get hold of it with 3GB and 64GB and its price has not yet been announced. The mobile has been initially announced in the Dominican Republic and we will be attentive to the possible international price.

More information | LG