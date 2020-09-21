MobileAndroidTech News

LG K42: military certification and height sound for a different input range

By Brian Adam
0
0
LG K42: military certification and height sound for a different input range
Lg K42: Military Certification And Height Sound For A Different

Must Read

Android

LG K42: military certification and height sound for a different input range

Brian Adam - 0
The economic line is still important for an LG that is in the renewal phase of its K series models. The last...
Read more
Tech News

Windows 10 Crashes on Lenovo PCs: How to Fix

Brian Adam - 0
Problems on Lenovo PCs for Windows 10, where many users are complaining about the appearance of the Blue Screen of Death, especially on Thinkpads....
Read more
Apple

How to activate the ‘picture in picture’ mode of iOS 14 on your iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
iOS 14 is here and, although Apple is already publishing new betas to correct bugs, users continue to discover all those functions that it...
Read more
Game Reviews

Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Prince, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
A semi-autobiographical visual novel that explores themes such as mental health, sex, idealization and violence within the couple. Love is one of the universal themes...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

LG K42: military certification and height sound for a different input range

The economic line is still important for an LG that is in the renewal phase of its K series models. The last to go through the aesthetic workshop is the LG K42, a phone with modest specifications and that this time opts for a different design to favor grip.

We talk about an LG K42 that places a non-slip back to cover its interior. A back that is also anti-scratch and protects the phone against ultraviolet rays. Design at the service of durability for a phone that fits headlong into the brand’s tightest price bracket.

LG K42 datasheet

LG K42

screen

6.6 inch LCD
HD +

Dimensions and weight

165.0 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm
182 grams

Processor

Helio P22

Versions

3GB / 64GB
Micro SD

Frontal camera

8 megapixels

Rear cameras

13 megapixels
5 megapixel super wide angle
2 megapixel bokeh
2 megapixel macro

Battery

4,000 mAh

Operating system

Android 10

Connectivity

4G
Wifi
Bluetooth 5.0
USB type C

Others

Side fingerprint reader
Google Assistant button
MIL-STD810G Military Certification
Headphone jack

A low line with military protection

LG K42

LG has long endowed its phones with the military certification MIL-STD810G almost as a standard for its brand, and the case of the new LG K42 is no exception. This level of protection joins the aforementioned external shell, with texture to facilitate grip, scratch protection and ultraviolet protection.

In terms of pure and hard technical characteristics, the new LG K42 arrives with a 6.6-inch diagonal LCD screen and HD + resolution. The screen, perforated at the top, houses a heart formed by the Helio P22 by MediaTek stitched to a single memory and RAM option, although expandable via microSD: 3GB and 64GB for the brand’s new device.

An entry line with more than interesting garnishes

The internal battery is 4,000 mAh and it does not have fast charging of any kind. In cameras we have 8 front megapixels in addition to a quadruple system with a normal camera, a super wide angle camera, a camera for depth readings and a macro camera. Namely: 13 megapixels, 5 megapixels, 2 megapixels and other 2 megapixels.

The new LG K42 comes with 4G in addition to WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. With Android 10 on board, the phone offers 3D sound thanks to the 3D Sound Engine and has a port for connecting headphones. Initially it may be ours in military green.

Versions and prices of the LG K42

LG K42

As we mentioned, the LG K42 lands on a single version of both RAM and internal storage. We can get hold of it with 3GB and 64GB and its price has not yet been announced. The mobile has been initially announced in the Dominican Republic and we will be attentive to the possible international price.

More information | LG

Related Articles

Tech News

Windows 10 Crashes on Lenovo PCs: How to Fix

Brian Adam - 0
Problems on Lenovo PCs for Windows 10, where many users are complaining about the appearance of the Blue Screen of Death, especially on Thinkpads....
Read more
Apple

How to activate the ‘picture in picture’ mode of iOS 14 on your iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
iOS 14 is here and, although Apple is already publishing new betas to correct bugs, users continue to discover all those functions that it...
Read more
Game Reviews

Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Prince, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
A semi-autobiographical visual novel that explores themes such as mental health, sex, idealization and violence within the couple. Love is one of the universal themes...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©