LG K52 and LG K62: LG’s budget range is renewed with more screen and 48 MP quad camera

By Brian Adam
After launching the LG Velvet and officially presenting the curious LG Wing, the next step for the South Korean company has been renew your family of LG K terminals. If a couple of days ago we met the LG K42, today it was the turn of the LG K52 and the LG K62.

These two new phones arrive to succeed, respectively, the LG K51S and the LG K61 that saw the light in February. Both models share the majority of characteristics, among which their 6.6 inch screens, a quad camera and a 4,000 mAh battery.

LG K52 and LG K62 data sheet

LG K52

LG K62

SCREEN

6.6 inch LCD (20: 9)

HD + resolution

6.6 inch LCD (20: 9)

HD + resolution

PROCESSOR

Eight cores at 2.3 GHz

Eight cores at 2.3 GHz

RAM

4GB

4GB

STORAGE

64 GB + microSD up to 2 TB

128 GB + microSD up to 2 TB

SOFTWARE

Android 10 + Q OS

Android 10 + Q OS

REAR CAMERA

48 MP

5 MP Wide angle (115 °)

2 MP Macro

2 MP Depth

48 MP

5 MP Wide angle (115 °)

2 MP Macro

2 MP Depth

FRONTAL CAMERA

13 MP

28 MP

BATTERY

4,000 mAh

4,000 mAh

CONNECTIVITY

4G, WiFi, Bluettooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack

4G, WiFi, Bluettooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack

OTHERS

Side fingerprint reader

Google Assistant button

MIL-STD 810G

Side fingerprint reader

Google Assistant button

MIL-STD 810G

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

165 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm; 186 g

165 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm; 186 g

PRICE

Determined

Determined

Two twins with few differences

Lg K52 05 LG K52

If we look at the two new LG terminals, they will appear the same at first glance. And so it is: both models have the same dimensions, the same weight and the same screen. We are talking about a 6.6 inch perforated LCD panel with 20: 9 aspect ratio and HD + resolution.

Inside, the LG K62 and LG K52 share practically the same features: a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor (without specifying the model), 4 GB of RAM, the Android 10 operating system with the Q OS layer and the 4,000 mAh battery. The connectivity options, the side fingerprint reader, the MIL-STD 810G certification and the dedicated button for the Google Assistant are also identical.

Even the quad rear camera is the same in both models: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP. So how do they differ? Very easy: on the front camera and internal storage. The LG K62 takes 28 MP selfies and has 128 GB, while the LG K52 has a resolution of 13 MP and an internal memory of 64 GB. Of course, both support a microSD card of up to 2 TB.

Versions and prices of the LG K52 and LG K62

Lg K62 03 LG K62

Both models have a fingerprint resistant matte finish which will be available in white, red and blue in the case of the LG K52, and in white or sky blue in the LG K62. The first one will be sold in a 4GB / 64GB version, while the second will come with 4GB / 128GB.

Both one and the other will be available in Europe from October, although later they will also reach “key markets” in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Their pricing has yet to be disclosed.

More information | LG

