LG K52 and LG K62: LG’s budget range is renewed with more screen and 48 MP quad camera

After launching the LG Velvet and officially presenting the curious LG Wing, the next step for the South Korean company has been renew your family of LG K terminals. If a couple of days ago we met the LG K42, today it was the turn of the LG K52 and the LG K62.
These two new phones arrive to succeed, respectively, the LG K51S and the LG K61 that saw the light in February. Both models share the majority of characteristics, among which their 6.6 inch screens, a quad camera and a 4,000 mAh battery.
LG K52 and LG K62 data sheet
|
LG K52
|
LG K62
|
SCREEN
|
6.6 inch LCD (20: 9)
HD + resolution
|
6.6 inch LCD (20: 9)
HD + resolution
|
PROCESSOR
|
Eight cores at 2.3 GHz
|
Eight cores at 2.3 GHz
|
RAM
|
4GB
|
4GB
|
STORAGE
|
64 GB + microSD up to 2 TB
|
128 GB + microSD up to 2 TB
|
SOFTWARE
|
Android 10 + Q OS
|
Android 10 + Q OS
|
REAR CAMERA
|
48 MP
5 MP Wide angle (115 °)
2 MP Macro
2 MP Depth
|
48 MP
5 MP Wide angle (115 °)
2 MP Macro
2 MP Depth
|
FRONTAL CAMERA
|
13 MP
|
28 MP
|
BATTERY
|
4,000 mAh
|
4,000 mAh
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
4G, WiFi, Bluettooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack
|
4G, WiFi, Bluettooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack
|
OTHERS
|
Side fingerprint reader
Google Assistant button
MIL-STD 810G
|
Side fingerprint reader
Google Assistant button
MIL-STD 810G
|
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
|
165 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm; 186 g
|
165 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm; 186 g
|
PRICE
|
Determined
|
Determined
Two twins with few differences
If we look at the two new LG terminals, they will appear the same at first glance. And so it is: both models have the same dimensions, the same weight and the same screen. We are talking about a 6.6 inch perforated LCD panel with 20: 9 aspect ratio and HD + resolution.
Inside, the LG K62 and LG K52 share practically the same features: a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor (without specifying the model), 4 GB of RAM, the Android 10 operating system with the Q OS layer and the 4,000 mAh battery. The connectivity options, the side fingerprint reader, the MIL-STD 810G certification and the dedicated button for the Google Assistant are also identical.
Even the quad rear camera is the same in both models: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP. So how do they differ? Very easy: on the front camera and internal storage. The LG K62 takes 28 MP selfies and has 128 GB, while the LG K52 has a resolution of 13 MP and an internal memory of 64 GB. Of course, both support a microSD card of up to 2 TB.
Versions and prices of the LG K52 and LG K62
Both models have a fingerprint resistant matte finish which will be available in white, red and blue in the case of the LG K52, and in white or sky blue in the LG K62. The first one will be sold in a 4GB / 64GB version, while the second will come with 4GB / 128GB.
Both one and the other will be available in Europe from October, although later they will also reach “key markets” in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Their pricing has yet to be disclosed.
More information | LG