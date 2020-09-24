LG K52 and LG K62: LG’s budget range is renewed with more screen and 48 MP quad camera

After launching the LG Velvet and officially presenting the curious LG Wing, the next step for the South Korean company has been renew your family of LG K terminals. If a couple of days ago we met the LG K42, today it was the turn of the LG K52 and the LG K62.

These two new phones arrive to succeed, respectively, the LG K51S and the LG K61 that saw the light in February. Both models share the majority of characteristics, among which their 6.6 inch screens, a quad camera and a 4,000 mAh battery.

LG K52 and LG K62 data sheet

LG K52 LG K62 SCREEN 6.6 inch LCD (20: 9) HD + resolution 6.6 inch LCD (20: 9) HD + resolution PROCESSOR Eight cores at 2.3 GHz Eight cores at 2.3 GHz RAM 4GB 4GB STORAGE 64 GB + microSD up to 2 TB 128 GB + microSD up to 2 TB SOFTWARE Android 10 + Q OS Android 10 + Q OS REAR CAMERA 48 MP 5 MP Wide angle (115 °) 2 MP Macro 2 MP Depth 48 MP 5 MP Wide angle (115 °) 2 MP Macro 2 MP Depth FRONTAL CAMERA 13 MP 28 MP BATTERY 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh CONNECTIVITY 4G, WiFi, Bluettooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack 4G, WiFi, Bluettooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack OTHERS Side fingerprint reader Google Assistant button MIL-STD 810G Side fingerprint reader Google Assistant button MIL-STD 810G DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 165 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm; 186 g 165 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm; 186 g PRICE Determined Determined

Two twins with few differences

LG K52

If we look at the two new LG terminals, they will appear the same at first glance. And so it is: both models have the same dimensions, the same weight and the same screen. We are talking about a 6.6 inch perforated LCD panel with 20: 9 aspect ratio and HD + resolution.

Inside, the LG K62 and LG K52 share practically the same features: a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor (without specifying the model), 4 GB of RAM, the Android 10 operating system with the Q OS layer and the 4,000 mAh battery. The connectivity options, the side fingerprint reader, the MIL-STD 810G certification and the dedicated button for the Google Assistant are also identical.

Even the quad rear camera is the same in both models: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP. So how do they differ? Very easy: on the front camera and internal storage. The LG K62 takes 28 MP selfies and has 128 GB, while the LG K52 has a resolution of 13 MP and an internal memory of 64 GB. Of course, both support a microSD card of up to 2 TB.

Versions and prices of the LG K52 and LG K62

LG K62

Both models have a fingerprint resistant matte finish which will be available in white, red and blue in the case of the LG K52, and in white or sky blue in the LG K62. The first one will be sold in a 4GB / 64GB version, while the second will come with 4GB / 128GB.

Both one and the other will be available in Europe from October, although later they will also reach “key markets” in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Their pricing has yet to be disclosed.

More information | LG