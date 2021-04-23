LG launches its first roll-up TV in Spain at a price that impresses

- Advertisement -

Some years ago we knew the first rollable TV on the market, created by LG, one of the world’s leading and most innovative television manufacturers. Well, now the brand has launched this television commercially in Spain, so it would be possible to acquire it in the near future.

If we look back a bit, the concept of this TV was announced at CES 2019. The LG Signature OLED R it’s a futuristic TV with a rollable OLED display that allowed to hide the entire monitor in a small base and to deploy it completely when you wanted to use it.

LG launches its first flexible television in Spain at a price that impresses

The LG Signature OLED R enter a panel 65-inch flexible OLED created from a single sheet of glass, with self-illuminated pixels and independent dimming control to deliver deep, lifelike image quality.

The screen is rolled up on a base similar to a sound bar. If we are not watching TV we can hide it so that it does not take up space and if we want to watch it we can do it in three formats: Full View (fully unfolded), Line View (one-third of the screen unfolded) and Zero View (fully folded).

It has a quality of vision 4KIn addition, it was endowed with VRR over HDMI 2.1 and it offered sound Dolby Atmos with 100W distributed in 4 speakers. It also has AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, two applications that enrich the functions of the TV and also has a wide variety of voice-activated assistants.

LG Signature OLED R will be individually custom made

This peculiar Smart TV will not be sold massively in large stores, but will be a product that will require a prior reservation after which LG will manufacture to order the monitor for each buyer for a period of 4 months. To do this, you will have to contact a representative of the brand and wait four months for it to be manufactured.

Its price is one of the points where it stands out the most

The countries in which the consultation option is available for purchase are Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

Its price is one of its most controversial points, and that is that customers who want to get this exclusive television will have to pay the striking figure of 99,999 euros.