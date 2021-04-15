LG launches its LG Tone Free FN7, headphones that clean themselves: features

- Advertisement -

Self-cleaning devices? Know what’s new about LG . Nowadays, many cell phones are already eliminating the 3.5 jack port for headphones, even others stopped incorporating their famous headphones in the box. It is in this way that various users look for wireless headphones so that they can not only answer calls, but also listen to their favorite music.

That is why the company LG has decided to bring to the country its new noise-canceling hearing aids that connect via bluetooth, the so-called LG Tone Free FN7 . What characteristics do these gadgets have and how do they differ from others?

The headphones come in a self-cleaning case thanks to ultraviolet light that kills 99.9% of bacteria and germs while charging. In addition, the model has a battery life of around 21 hours and a fast charge of 5 minutes for an hour of playback, an important detail to continue the day’s activities without the need to keep it connected.

“These new hearing aids respond to the current needs of customers who demand more technology and audio quality. Active noise cancellation is a very important plus as it allows enjoyment without external interruptions. In addition, we provide the ease of customization “, says Bo Seo, Marketing Manager of LG Peru.

The executive also points out that, through the App LG Tone Free , available for Android and iOS devices, Meridian’s EQ settings deliver an elevated listening experience through four custom presets: Natural for a clean and balanced sound, Immersive for a more three-dimensional performance, Bass Boost for more power and depth, and Treble Boost for clarity of vocals.

Even these headphones also have an IPX4 rating, which makes them resistant to splashes of water, so they are ideal companions in the sun or rain. They are available in black and white.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET LG TONE FREE FN7: FEATURES AND PRICE