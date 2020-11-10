Lg Officially Launches Its Air Purifying Anti Covid 19 Mask

It was a matter of time before the large companies in the sector felt seduced by this new market that has opened up worldwide, not so much by the part of Asia where it is already customary to fight pollution with one of these masks, but to the rest of the world that is involved in the second wave of coronavirus. So LG has begun to sell outside of South Korea what is, surely, one of the most surprising models that we can find in stores.

This (smart?) Mask from LG is called PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier and it is exactly what they advertise in its name. A device that is essentially responsible for protecting us from any pathogen, allergen, bacteria, virus or whatever that is suspended in the air and is capable of reaching our airways. So it has become almost a staple object in this year 2020.

Effective more than 99% of the time

This LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier has two elements on both sides that are responsible for purifying all the air that enters the mask. Thanks to its double filter H13 HEPA Filter, 99.95% of viruses, bacteria, allergens and contaminating and infectious agents will be eliminated before being able to breathe them, thanks to its double fan that adapts its rhythm of operation to how fast or slow we breathe.

New LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier. LG

That breathing sensor will be very important to always offer us the correct amount of filtered air, which It allows us not to have that feeling of suffocation if, for any circumstance, we carry out a task that requires certain physical exercise. Of course, to make so much technology work, this LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier needs to carry a battery (820mAh.) That offers the device an autonomy of use that the manufacturer has placed between four and eight hours, with another two that will be necessary to recharge the mask through its USB-C port.

New LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier. LG

But in addition to what protects us when we wear it, this LG mask has another detail that makes it unique and that is she alone is capable of self-cleaning when we stop using it. Instead of having to be with washes, dried and stuff, the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier begins an automatic sterilization process when we take it off, applying ultraviolet lights thanks to UV LEDs that Koreans have called as UVnano. Although LG has already announced its global distribution, it has not given launch prices, nor an approximate date when we could have it available. So we will be attentive.

>