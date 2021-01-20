Tech NewsAppsMóviles

LG plans to stop making mobile phones

By Brian Adam
The competition between mobile phone manufacturers it’s brutal. The traditionally leading brands that make the best mobiles such as Apple, Huawei, or Samsung are joined by the push of manufacturers of high-quality Chinese phones at affordable prices, such as Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo … and many others. This means that the market has been narrowed for brands that have launched very cutting-edge devices but have not achieved the desired sales.

LG plans to sell or abandon its mobile phone division in 2021

This is what happens to LG, which in recent years has lost 4.5 billion dollars and is seeing how its mobile division no longer gives the expected results. Such is the point that the Korean company is even considering stopping making mobile phones sometime in 2021.

This has been pointed out by the CEO of the company, Kwon Bong-seok. According to the Korean newspaper The Korea HeraldThe manager reportedly sent an internal note to all his employees in recent days, informing them of major changes and even the complete restructuring of his mobile division.

“As competition in the global mobile phone market is increasing, it is time for LG to think cold and make the best decision. The company is considering all possible options, including the sale, abandonment or reduction of our mobile business, ”the firm said in a statement sent to the local newspaper.

LG has confirmed the sending of the internal note by the manager, although he assures that no decision has been made yet. It will be during 2021 when it is decided, but only the confirmation that “things are not going well” and they have to make a decision such as the sale or closure of the business, is already significant.

It is not the first time however that LG has been rumored to abandon the manufacture of mobile phones, but it is the first time that the Korean company confirms that they are rethinking the business.

The latest launches of the company, which even presented a roll-up mobile at the end of last year, which has been its main bet at the recent CES in Las Vegas but which Oppo had also shown, do not seem to have aroused much acceptance and the future of face 2021 does not seem encouraging for its mobile division.

