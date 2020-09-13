Tech News5G NewsMobileAndroid

LG Q92: a new contender in the mid-range with 5G connectivity and stereo sound

By Brian Adam
LG Q92: a new contender in the mid-range with 5G connectivity and stereo soundLG just announced the Q92 in Korea, a new mid-range mobile with 5G connectivity and a design that slightly reminds us, on the back, of the LG Velvet. The new proposal comes with the Snapdragon 765G to compete in the first line of the mid-range, in addition to some interesting features that are not very common to find in devices of this type.

Let’s go over the features and specifications of this new LG Q92, a terminal that wants to stand out with a quad camera, 5G connectivity and stereo sound.

LG Q92 datasheet

LG Q92
SCREEN 6.67 inch LCD
Full HD + resolution
Aspect ratio 20: 9
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 166.5 × 77.3 × 8.5mm
193g
PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
INTERNAL MEMORY 128 GB expandable by cards
microSD up to 1 2 TB
RAM 6 GB
REAR CAMERA 48 MP
8 MP ultra wide angle
5 MP depth
2 MP macro
BATTERY 4,000mAh
FRONT CAMERA 32 MP
SOFTWARE Android 10 customized by LG
CONNECTIVITY 5G NSA / SA
Dual 4G VoLTE
WiFi AC
NFC
PRICE 355 euros to change

Snapdragon 765G on board and support for microSD cards up to 2TB

Lg

The LG Q92 drinks from the LG Velvet design for its back, although in front it has a hole in the screen, a somewhat more aesthetic solution than the drop notch of its older brother. This drop notch crowns a 6.67-inch panel with Full HD + resolution, LCD technology and a 20: 9 aspect ratio, quite panoramic. Processor level we have the Snapdragon 765G, which comes hand in hand with 5G connectivity. This processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Something that is not very common is the expansion for microSD cards of up to 2 TB, a figure that we are only used to seeing in the high-end range.

To power the whole, we have a 4,000mAh battery, somewhat small for a screen of almost 6.7 inches, although it will remain to prove first-hand how the autonomy is. At the extras level we have some interesting points, such as the double stereo speaker and military grade endurance. Also, the Q92 has a side fingerprint reader.

Quadruple camera, protagonism in two of them

Image 2020 08 24 10 44 08

Introducing four cameras into a gigantic module to champion the quad camera is common in 2020. LG wanted to give prominence to only the two main sensors, that is, the 48 megapixel sensor and the 8 megapixel ultra wide angle. The macro and depth sensors, being accessories, have a much smaller size and are displaced to the right of the main optics. Regardless of the aesthetic result, it is one of the few mobiles to implement the two accessory sensors in this way.

The front camera is inserted into the small hole in the screen. The sensor is 32 megapixels, a fairly high figure.

Price and versions of LG Q92

The LG Q92 has been made official in Korea at a price of about 355 euros to change, with no news yet of its possible arrival in Europe. It will be sold in the colors red, white and gray, in its unique 6 + 128 GB variant.

