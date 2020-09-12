Lg To Launch An Electronic Mask With Built In Fans

In the middle of the pandemic COVID-19, the technology fair IFA 2020, will take place in Berlin, starting on September 3 for two days. Many companies have confirmed their presence at the event and LG has revealed a new unique product you plan to launch.

South Korea-based LG has revealed that it will launch a futuristic electronic face mask at IFA 2020 next week. The company has named her, LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier.

With replaceable filters and fan

This electronic mask solves the problem of homemade masks, which are normally of poor quality and do not effectively eliminate germs and bacteria. The new PuriCare portable air purifier uses two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the filters used in the company’s home air purifying products.

Replaceable high-performance filters allow PuriCare Wearable to supply fresh, clean air indoors and outdoors. With their dual fans and its patented respiratory sensor, LG’s Portable Air Purifier allows users to breathe clean, filtered air while the respiratory sensor detects the cycle and volume of the user’s breath and adjusts the ventilation fans three dual speeds in consecuense. The fans accelerate automatically to help air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when exhaling to make breathing effortless.

Ergonomic design adapted to the face

Designed to be comfortable, it is based on extensive facial shape analysis, LG PuriCare Wearable, fits perfectly on the wearer’s face to minimize air leakage around the nose and chin. The design also allows the unit to be worn comfortably for hours. The efficient and lightweight 820mAh battery offers up to eight hours of operation on low mode and two hours on high.

Plus, LG’s innovative personal air solution comes with a case that helps maintain hygiene between uses. Equipped with UV-LED lights that kill harmful germs, you can even charge the mask and send a notification to the LG ThinQ mobile app (Android / iOS) when filters need to be replaced.

“At a time when consumers are looking for ways to make life safer and more convenient, it is important that we can deliver solutions that add value,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.