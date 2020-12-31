LG to launch its first QNED Mini LED TV at CES 2021 and that’s what it looks like

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

What is the QNED Mini LED what LG will launch in the CES 2021 . How are they characterized? These devices will improve the quantum dots and the NanoCell with Mini LED as a light source, brightness and contrast different from conventional LCDs.

Also, the LG QNED Mini LED by LG provide an immersive viewing experience in the LCD segment. As the first televisions to combine quantum dots and NanoCell in a single product, LG QNED TVs produce incredibly accurate colors, while advanced LED backlighting offers better contrast and deeper blacks for images of exceptional vibrancy and realism.

Plus, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, these TVs reproduce motion more smoothly and naturally.

The innovative Mini LED backlight of LG It comprises up to nearly 30,000 tiny LEDs that produce incredible peak brightness and a 1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio when combined with up to nearly 2,500 dimming zones and advanced local dimming technology. This results in HDR image quality with outstanding contrast and blacks, a wide color gamut, and incredible color accuracy.

“Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and enhances the LCD TV space and provides consumers with another great viewing option.”Said Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “These televisions offer an experience that sets them apart from other LCD televisions and demonstrate our commitment to innovation.“.

The QNED 8K TV will be present from 86 inches and will be shown for the first time on January 11 at CES 2021, which will be experienced virtually.