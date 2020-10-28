Lg Updates Its Anti Covid Headphones By Adding Active Noise Cancellation

It is a model that we already talked about some time ago, last June, when LG put them on sale taking advantage of the fact that we were leaving the confinement measures due to the pandemic: a good design, very good performance data and, above all, anti-Covid measures to avoid the annoyance that the headphones end up infected by the damn virus.

To get rid of that threat, LG came up with the idea of ​​implementing UV lights in its charging case (ultraviolet) that, according to the manufacturer, are 99.9% capable of killing viruses, bacteria and all kinds of threats in such a way that, when we wear them to listen to music or take a call, we make sure that they are completely disinfected. It is a technology that in recent months has been taken to all kinds of mobile accessories.

Now updated with ANC

Anyway, despite its big data on hardware specs, LG had left in the pipeline one of the aspects that users are looking for most right nowEspecially when it comes to wireless headphones: noise cancellation (ANC). A technology that is capable of neutralizing any noise or external audio source and that allows a substantial improvement both in the quality of the sound it reproduces, and in the experience when using it.

LG HBS-FN6 Tone Free with anti-Covid case. LG

This model is the LG TONE Free HBS-TFN7 and otherwise maintains the specifications of the previous model, and identical in design, as is the HBS-FN6: helmets with a very good design, sold in black and white colors, with pads that isolate us to make noise cancellation technology, resistance to liquids, IPX4 more effective, so we can use them in the rain and connectivity blueetooth.

LG HBS-FN6 Tone Free Headphones. LG

The case, which also performs the disinfection work, Provides up to 21 hours of extra autonomy over six hours of continuous use of each headset. It must be remembered that the previous model, without ANC, only guaranteed a maximum of 18, so LG has also increased its performance a bit in this regard. These helmets also feature HSP sound technology from Meridian, a renowned British company dedicated to quality audio, and are compatible with virtual assistants from Google, Apple and Amazon, through the latter of the official Alexa application. Unlike the previous model, which is priced at 148.99 euros, this model will rise to almost the threshold of 200.

