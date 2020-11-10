MobileAndroidTech News

LG W11, LG W31 and LG W31 +: three new inexpensive entry-level with Helio P22

By Brian Adam
Last year LG launched a new economic series of terminals in India with the LG W10, LG W30 and LG W30 Pro. Now, this series has a continuation in the new LG W11, LG W31 and LG W31 +.

Like the previous generation, these new LGs belong to the entry range and with even fewer differences than in the previous generation. Its key points are an adjusted price, Helio P22 and 6.52-inch screens with HD + resolution.

Data sheet of the LG W11, LG W31 and LG W31 +

LG W11

LG W31

LG W31 +

screen

LCD 6.52
HD +

LCD 6.52
HD +

LCD 6.52
HD +

Dimensions and weight

Processor

Eight cores

Helio P22

Helio P22

RAM

3 GB

4GB

4GB

Storage

32 GB

64 GB

128 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP

8 MP

8 MP

Rear camera

13 MP
2 MP

13 MP
5 MP UGA
2 MP

13 MP
5 MP UGA
2 MP

Battery

4,000 mAh

4,000 mAh

4,000 mAh

OS

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

Connectivity

4G
Wifi
Bluetooth

4G
Wifi
Bluetooth

4G
Wifi
Bluetooth

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

108 euros to change

125 euros to change

136 euros to change

Three new cheap phones from LG

The LG entry range has a different letter depending on which country we are in. In some countries, it materializes in the LG Q; in others in the LG K, and in India the South Korean company chose to create a specific series different from the other two, with some slightly more premium specs, the LG W. All three models from last year receive three renewals under the names LG W11, W31 and W31 +.

They are three different models, although they share almost 90% of the DNA besides being almost impossible to distinguish, at least from the front. There is the screen, LCD, with a diagonal of 6.52 inches and HD + resolution and a small notch at the top. In power we also have kinships, and that is that the two LG W31 and LG W31 + bet on the MediaTek Helio P22. Of the LG W11 we do not know its processor, beyond that it has eight cores.

Lgws

The front camera for selfies is in all three cases 8 megapixels, but behind we have a camera double for the LG W11 and triple for the LG W31 and W31 +. The LG W11 features a 13-megapixel camera and another 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode, while the LG W31 and W31 + add a 5-megapixel super wide angle.

On drums, the three of them agree on 4,000 mAh capacity, same as the previous generation, and all three are released with Android 10 pre-installed. One last difference between the LG W11 and the W31 pair is that the latter include a fingerprint reader on the back, while there is no biometrics in the LG W11.

Versions and prices of the LG W11, LG W31 and LG W31 +

The LG W11, LG W31 and LG W31 + have been officially launched in India, where they will go on sale during this month in a single version. It is unknown if they will be sold in other regions at the moment. These are the prices:

  • LG W11, 9,490 rupees, 109 euros to change.

  • LG W31, 10,990 rupees, 125 euros to change.

  • LG W31 + , 11,990 rupees, 136 euros to change.

