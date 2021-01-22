LG webOS, the company opens its operating system for TVs to third parties

- Advertisement -

It seems that these are days of great news at LG. In fact, the South Korean brand announced theopening its webOS operating system. Put simply, other companies will also be able to use it for their own devices.

In particular, according to what was reported by FlatpanelsHD, the South Korean company has decided to license its webOS operating system to third party manufacturers. For the uninitiated, the latter is typically used by LG TVs and has several interesting features, as well as a dedicated application store. From Netflix to YouTube, the main services are not lacking. In short, this is important news, given that other companies will finally have access to the software of the South Korean company.

More precisely, for the moment the companies that have obtained the license to use webOS are two: Konka and Blaupunkt. The former will use LG’s operating system in the U4 and H2 series, while the latter will use it in the BP range. In any case, possible new partnerships in the future should not be ruled out, as these first agreements open the way to the licensing of webOS.

For the rest, staying at LG, we remind you that in the last few hours there are rumors of a possible exit of the brand from the smartphone market.