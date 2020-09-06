LG, weekend of discounts on TVs: the CX OLED series is also on offer!

LG has launched a weekend of discounts on its TVs, on which it is possible to obtain a price reduction of up to 22% compared to the list ones. The promotional initiative that allows also save on CX Series TVs we have had the opportunity to talk about at length on these pages.

Starting from the latter, the 55-inch OLED CX it can be purchased at a price of 1,699 Euros, for a net saving of 300 Euros compared to the 1,998.99 Euros listed. In the list there is also the 65-inch model (OLED65CX6LA), on which a price reduction of 500 euros to 2,299 euros is guaranteed, compared to the 2,799 euros of the list.

Also interesting is the promotion on55-inch OLED55GX6LA, which is sold for 2,099 Euros from the previous 2,499 Euros, while the 77-inch OLED77GX6LA is available at a discounted price at 5,736.88 Euros. Returning to smaller dimensions, the offer on the 65-inch OLED65GX6LA is equally interesting, which can be purchased for 2,899 euros.

It is undeniable, however, that what caught our attention was the offer on the latest arrivals, which we have long talked about on these pages in the review of the LG CX, which we have defined the most complete TV for the next generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

The promotion also includes free shipping and installation, but prices and models are subject to change. The offers are available while stocks last.